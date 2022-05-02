 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

ERDCC honors Crime Victims' Rights

  • 0
erdcc

ERDCC Warden David Vandergriff presents a $500 donation for St. Francois County Shop With a Cop to Desloge Police Chief James Bullock.

 ERDCC

On April 27, Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) held an event in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The theme for 2022 was “Rights, Access, and Equity, for all Victims.”

Warden David Vandergriff opened the ceremony with a moment of silence honoring former Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns who was killed in the line of duty on March 17. Among those in attendance were Desloge Mayor David Shaw and special guest speaker Desloge Police Chief James Bullock, who spoke about the struggles facing those who have been victims of crime.

Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay was present, as well as Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert who spoke of the trauma and difficulty that faces those who have been victimized.

erdcc

ERDCC staff hears information about the SEMO Family Violence Center from Brittney Conway during the annual crime victims rights' ceremony.

Concluding the ceremony was SEMO Family Violence Center representative Brittney Conway. Conway shared statistics regarding domestic and sexual violence. She also shared information regarding the work that is being done through their organization.

People are also reading…

A donation in the amount of $500 was donated to the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program on behalf of ERDCC and the Restorative Justice Organization.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two area residents face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop last week reportedly yielded nearly a pound of meth worth more than $24,…

IML man charged after standoff

IML man charged after standoff

Formal charges have been filed in St. Francois County against an area man allegedly involved in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement, leadi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-described bionic woman is an inspiration to those living with a disablity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News