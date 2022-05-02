ERDCC honors Crime Victims' Rights

On April 27, Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) held an event in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The theme for 2022 was “Rights, Access, and Equity, for all Victims.”

Warden David Vandergriff opened the ceremony with a moment of silence honoring former Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns who was killed in the line of duty on March 17. Among those in attendance were Desloge Mayor David Shaw and special guest speaker Desloge Police Chief James Bullock, who spoke about the struggles facing those who have been victims of crime.

Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay was present, as well as Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert who spoke of the trauma and difficulty that faces those who have been victimized.

Concluding the ceremony was SEMO Family Violence Center representative Brittney Conway. Conway shared statistics regarding domestic and sexual violence. She also shared information regarding the work that is being done through their organization.

A donation in the amount of $500 was donated to the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program on behalf of ERDCC and the Restorative Justice Organization.

