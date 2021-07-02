ERDCC inmate back in custody after attempted escape Friday

An ERDCC inmate is back in custody after he reportedly attempted to escape without much luck Friday morning.
State Rep. Mike Henderson, a member of the Corrections and Public Institutions Committee, was briefed on the incident that occurred before 11 a.m. Friday.
Henderson confirmed an offender at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre got ahold of a set of keys to a maintenance vehicle and hit one of the fences near the rear sally port.
He was placed back into custody and no one was injured. Staff are evaluating the damage to that fence.
Teresa Ressel
Editor
