An ERDCC inmate has died.

According to the Department of Corrections, Jackson Neely, 60, died at ERDCC in Bonne Terre at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 16. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Carter County. He was received into DOC in 1997.

An autopsy will be conducted.

