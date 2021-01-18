Escaped inmates face charges; still being sought

Three men who escaped from the Iron County Jail Saturday have been charged with escape from custody.
The charge alleges Dwight Abernathie, Tracy Brown and Samuel Gillam exited the jail at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday by pushing a block out of the wall and then climbing an old ladder into the attic space. They went through a hole in the wall leading to the old sheriff’s quarters and exited from the door.
The Class E felony carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.
As of Sunday, the U.S. Marshal's Office is now leading the investigation. A command post has been set up at the Iron County Courthouse. No updates were provided on Monday.
Rewards have been authorized up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of any of the escapees. The escapees should be considered dangerous.
Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-800-336-0102 or 1-877-WANTED2. All tips will remain anonymous. You can also contact the Iron County Sheriff's Office at 573-546-4000.
Descriptions of the men are as follows:
Tracy Brown, 57-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches, green eyes with salt/pepper hair and balding on top. Unknown clothing description, but was last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit. He was in on charges for burglary. His last known address was in Iron Mountain Lake.
Dwight Abernathie, 36-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch, blue eyes with red hair. He is wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. He is in for charges of first-degree assault and first-degree sodomy. His last known address was in Ironton.
Samuel Gillam, 35-year-old white male, 5 feet 6 inches, blue eyes and brown hair. He is wearing a white T-shirt and striped pants. He is in on charges of interference with custody or kidnapping. His last known address was in Park Hills. However, his charging documents list an address on Sunwood Road in Potosi.
