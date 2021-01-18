Escaped inmates face charges; still being sought

Three men who escaped from the Iron County Jail Saturday have been charged with escape from custody.

The charge alleges Dwight Abernathie, Tracy Brown and Samuel Gillam exited the jail at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday by pushing a block out of the wall and then climbing an old ladder into the attic space. They went through a hole in the wall leading to the old sheriff’s quarters and exited from the door.

The Class E felony carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.

As of Sunday, the U.S. Marshal's Office is now leading the investigation. A command post has been set up at the Iron County Courthouse. No updates were provided on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rewards have been authorized up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of any of the escapees. The escapees should be considered dangerous.

Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-800-336-0102 or 1-877-WANTED2. All tips will remain anonymous. You can also contact the Iron County Sheriff's Office at 573-546-4000.

Descriptions of the men are as follows: