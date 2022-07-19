Evans charged after allegedly shooting man in head

An area man is charged with multiple felonies in Washington County after allegedly shooting a man in the head twice and hiding the gun in a wooded area.

Kenneth Eugene Evans III, 38, of Cadet, has been charged with first-degree assault - serious physical injury, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on Thursday to Rock Hill Road in reference to a person being shot.

When units arrived, deputies reportedly found a crashed Ford Explorer on Rock Hill Road with a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Evans was located near the woods where the vehicle had been crashed.

The report states Evans admitted to operating the Explorer and driving too fast, causing the vehicle to crash. The area where Evans was located in the woods was searched, and police found a .22 caliber revolver and a black gun holster in the woods nearby. The firearm is described in the report as a Heritage .22 caliber revolver. When investigators located the gun, it reportedly had blood on it. In the cylinder of the firearm, a deputy noticed that two of the six rounds of .22 caliber ammunition had been discharged, according to the report.

The report states Evans' girlfriend and a male friend were located inside a nearby residence on Rock Hill Road. The woman reportedly had spots of blood on her, and a deputy noted that she appeared to have just been in a vehicle crash. The report states the woman admitted she was in the vehicle's front passenger seat at the time of the crash.

She later reportedly admitted that prior to the crash, her boyfriend, Evans, shot the man found in the Explorer in the head with a .22 caliber pistol. The woman told police that she and Evans picked the man up and put him in the vehicle, where they planned to drive him to the hospital to get help.

The woman reportedly said that Evans had mentioned attempting to "get rid of the body" and not take him to the hospital. However, as Evans drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed on the gravel road, he lost control of the SUV, and it crashed. When the Explorer crashed, the woman said she fled on foot to the nearest residence.

The man with the woman at the residence was determined to be the person who called 911 to get help.

He reportedly told investigators that he had been at Evans' house next door, and all three men were standing outside drinking alcohol.

The man said Evans approached the other man and gave him a hug. While hugging him, he said Evans pulled out the pistol in a holster on his side and fired two times, striking the man in the head. He said he ran to the nearest house to call 911.

When searching the crashed Explorer, police reportedly found another .22 caliber revolver stuck in the broken windshield of the vehicle.

During an interview at the sheriff's office, Evans allegedly admitted to shooting a man with a pistol and hiding the firearm in the woods. The gunshot victim, who was taken to the hospital and able to talk, told detectives that he and Evans were in a physical altercation when he got shot.

The charging documents filed in the case indicate the man who was shot "almost died from his injuries, although it appears that he will now survive."

Evans was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $1 million bond has been set in the case. If released on bail, Evans is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victims.

Court records show that Evans is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.

A search of Evans' criminal history showed he was charged in Washington County in 2006 with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, kidnapping, two counts of armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child, felonious restraint, and resisting arrest. Court filings indicate the man eventually entered an Alford plea of guilty to one count of first-degree domestic assault and received a 10-year prison sentence. Evans was released from prison in the late 2010s after serving the required 85% of his sentence.

The criminal complaint in the newly filed case against Evans states he potentially faces two life sentences plus 33 years in prison if convicted of the new charges.