Evans charged in connection with four burglaries

A Fredericktown man is facing charges related to several burglaries.
Jacob D. Evans, of Fredericktown, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with four counts of burglary in the second degree and one count of stealing $750 or more.
According to the probable cause statement, the Fredericktown Police Department responded to a call at approximately 9:27 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Golden Scissors Hair Salon located at 270 Jennifer Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they were advised the salon had been broken into sometime during the night. The report states there was a vending machine knocked over with candy across the floor and that professional hair supplies, a Wahl hair trimmer, a JBL Bluetooth speaker, samples, candy, change and other items were missing.
The officer reported seeing a shoeprint in the mud as well as several other muddy shoeprints inside the salon.
While the officer was investigating the burglary at 270 Jennifer Street, a call was dispatched to Lalo's Mexican Grill located at 275 Jennifer Street.
The officers were informed a forced entry had been made into the restaurant through their drive-thru window on the south side of the building.
Officers were informed of $350 missing from the cash register and later discovered approximately $40 in change for the 25 cent packs of gum and five chimi cheesecakes missing from the freezer.
The report said officers reviewed surveillance video and discovered entry was made into the building at approximately 4:37 a.m. when a person entered the south side of the building and broke into the cash register using a tire tool.
The officer reported the suspect was wearing tennis shoes with a triangle shaped logo on the side of the shoe, a two-tone colored hooded jacket, a face mask and gloves.
Lalo's Mexican Grill Owner Raynaldo Garcia noticed an employee's vehicle, a 2002 Lincoln Town Car, parked at the storage sheds located behind the restaurant. He later went on to say the employee had called and said his brother had the car that night and was sleeping and didn't know where the keys were so he would need a ride.
You have free articles remaining.
The report identifies the brother of the employee as Jacob D. Evans.
At 3:11 p.m., a Fredericktown officer and a Madison County deputy responded to Marlowe Street in an attempt to speak with Evans regarding the burglaries.
The report states when Evans went outside to speak with the officers they noticed his shoes looked like the ones worn by the suspect in the Lalo's burglary. They then asked to see the bottom of the shoes, showing the sole pattern matched the prints left at the beauty salon and another burglary that occurred Jan. 30 at Filtration Systems Products.
The officer reported that at this point Evans denied having anything to do with breaking into the businesses or stealing any items. Evans was then placed under arrest and informed of his Miranda Rights.
The reports states Evans escorted the officers to his bedroom. He admitted to being on meth during the burglaries.
Once in the bedroom, Evan's began pointing out an object which were stolen including a cell phone stolen from Marlowe Street.
The report states Evans explained the items stolen from the Golden Scissors were in three bags in his neighbor's camper but that his neighbor was unaware the items were stolen.
When asked if any other items in the room were stolen property from Marlowe Street, the report describes Evans pointing out items in the room such as an XBox One, an HP Laptop, a iPad mini, multiple phones and jewelry, among other things. He admitted to stealing other items which he ditched in the alley up from the residence.
The cash stolen from Lalo's Mexican Grill was located in the coat pocket which matched the coat seen in the surveillance footage.
The report states all items were seized and secured at the Fredericktown Police Department. A Stihl chainsaw and propane torch were recovered in the alley, and a search warrant was obtained for the camper containing the stolen items from the Golden Scissors except the JBL Bluetooth speaker and expand base.
Officers later that day spoke with Evans at the Madison County Jail, informing him of his Miranda Rights again. The report states Evans admitted to breaking into Filtration Systems Products but said he was scared by the alarm.
The police report shows Evans has had five prior convictions of stealing related offenses within the last 10 years. He is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond at the Madison County Jail.