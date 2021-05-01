Farmington City Council hears 2020 crime report

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While his officers responded to 50 drug overdose incidents in 2020, Baker told the council that none of them had resulted in death.

"The police and fire departments have been trained to administer NARCAN and it was utilized 27 times successfully in reviving overdose victims," he said. "And as a reminder, the police department continues to be a drop-off center for unwanted prescription medications."

Baker explained that crime is generally broken down into two categories — crimes against property and crimes against persons.

"Crimes against property, such as stealing (felonies/misdemeanors combined), account for approximately 64% of our overall crimes statistics," he said. "These types of crimes are generally 'crimes of opportunity’ and can be reduced significantly if citizens would lock their automobiles and residences.

"Serious crimes against persons such as homicides, rape and robbery continue to be less than 2% of our overall crime statistics," he said. There were two homicides reported in 2020, both of which were cleared by arrest or request for prosecution. There were five reported rapes, four or which were cleared by arrest or request for prosecution.