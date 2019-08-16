{{featured_button_text}}

A Farmington Correctional Center inmate has died.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Cecil Reno, 65, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Jefferson at 5 p.m. Thursday.

He was serving two five-year sentences for second-degree statutory sodomy from Lawrence County. He was received in DOC in October of 2015. 

An autopsy will be conducted.

