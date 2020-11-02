Farmington inmate dies

An inmate at the Farmington Correctional Center has died.
According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections, at 6:31 p.m. on Sunday, offender Russell B. Payton, confined at Farmington Correctional Center, was pronounced dead at Mercy South Hospital in Festus.
Payton was an 80-year-old male, serving a 16-year-sentence for two counts of first-degree child molestation from St. Francois County. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Feb. 14, 2012.
Payton died of apparent natural causes.
