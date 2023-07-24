The Division of Drug and Crime Control under Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) on Monday announced the arrest of Stephen Earl Raymond Marez, 31, of Farmington, on charges of child pornography.

According to the news release issued by the MSHP, Marez was arrested on July 19 on one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography. The arrest followed an investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigations Unit. Indiana State Police assisted in the investigation.

Members of Indiana State Police contacted members of MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensics Investigations Unit last month regarding a child pornography investigation involving Marez.

On Thursday, July 13, MSHP troopers stopped Marez's vehicle for a traffic violation. During this traffic stop, officers questioned Marez and seized his cell phone.

Based on the information provided by Indiana State Police, investigators executed a search warrant for Marez's cell phone and discovered video files of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Marez was formally charged by St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Blake Dudley. He is being held in the St. Francois County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

The news release, issued by MSHP Sgt. Darrin Haslag, indicates that the Division of Drug and Crime Control always encourages internet users to promptly report to the patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

The release also clarifies that the charges are accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.