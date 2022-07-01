Farmington man charged with possession of child pornography

An area man has been charged in St. Francois County with possessing child pornography following a CyberTip and subsequent Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigation.

Carl A. Hart, 36, of Farmington, was charged Thursday with three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement, on April 11, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators were provided CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The CyberTip reportedly contained information provided to NCMEC by Dropbox Incorporated, an online cloud storage service.

On March 10, the report states, Dropbox reported to NCMEC a user identified by their username and email address. The company reportedly informed authorities that the user had uploaded one video and two images of child pornography to their online storage service.

Using public records, the report states investigators determined the IP address used to upload the child pornography was registered to Charter Communications. Charter responded to a search warrant issued through the Cole County Circuit Court indicating the IP address was being used for service at an address in Farmington.

An additional search warrant was reportedly served to Dropbox to obtain the contents of the account belonging to the suspect. Dropbox provided the requested data that allegedly consisted of more than 700 image and video files which all appeared to be pornography.

On June 29, MSHP investigators executed a St. Francois County search warrant at the Farmington address. The report states Hart was interviewed and admitted to creating the email account and owning the Dropbox account.

Hart was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Thursday, and a $250,000 bond has been set in the case. If the man posts bond, he must comply with pre-trial monitoring, have a GPS monitor installed, have no contact with any alleged victims, and is prohibited from possessing any electronic media.

An initial court appearance in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning in St. Francois County.

The case against Hart was investigated by members of the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The MSHP was assisted by the Department of Social Services’ State Technical Assistance Team.

“The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children,” the MSHP stated in a press release.

“The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt," the release continues. "Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

