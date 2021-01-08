Farmington man faces seven years for break-in, theft of BT Huddle House steaks

A Farmington man is facing seven years in prison after breaking into Bonne Terre Huddle House in September and stealing items, including steaks.

Bruce Cortez, 44, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree burglary, misdemeanor stealing, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.

St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin had asked the court to sentence Cortez to a six-year prison term on the burglary charge; however, during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn handed down a seven-year prison sentence. The judge also ordered the man to pay $2,779 in restitution.

The judge intends to consider Cortez for probation following 120 days of incarceration. If placed on probation, Cortez must submit to a substance abuse evaluation.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bonne Terre Police Department, Cortez entered the Huddle House restaurant in Bonne Terre while the business was closed on Sept. 6.

Cortez did not have permission to be in the building, according to the statement.