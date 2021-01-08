Farmington man faces seven years for break-in, theft of BT Huddle House steaks

A Farmington man is facing seven years in prison after breaking into Bonne Terre Huddle House in September and stealing items, including steaks.
Bruce Cortez, 44, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree burglary, misdemeanor stealing, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin had asked the court to sentence Cortez to a six-year prison term on the burglary charge; however, during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn handed down a seven-year prison sentence. The judge also ordered the man to pay $2,779 in restitution.
The judge intends to consider Cortez for probation following 120 days of incarceration. If placed on probation, Cortez must submit to a substance abuse evaluation.
According to a probable cause statement from the Bonne Terre Police Department, Cortez entered the Huddle House restaurant in Bonne Terre while the business was closed on Sept. 6.
Cortez did not have permission to be in the building, according to the statement.
The report states that while inside the building, Cortez took several items without permission. The stolen items were valued at more than $150 and included three cases of steaks in the freezer, a set of keys, and numerous other items.
The officer reports that Cortez damaged two doors while breaking into the building and an office within the building. Video surveillance showed a tall, thin man in the restaurant after it was closed.
The officer recognized the man in the surveillance footage as Cortez. He then located Cortez on Benham Street. The officer found a set of keys in the man’s pocket, and the keys were later identified as the keys taken from Huddle House.
Cortez reportedly told the officer that he found the keys in a parking lot but admitted that a still photo taken from the surveillance video showed him inside the Huddle House after hours.
According to court records, Cortez has been charged in the past with stealing, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property.
