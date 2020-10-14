Farmington murder under investigation

The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 44-year-old Anne Marie Whittle of Farmington.

Police Chief Rick Baker said the investigation began about 10 a.m. yesterday when the department was asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department regarding information obtained from a cooperating witness. The information related to Whittle's location and well-being.

Baker said an officer attempted to check on Whittle's well-being but was not able to find her at her work or at her home.

The name of a suspect was identified during the investigation, Baker said, so the suspect was located at his workplace and later interviewed concerning what he knew as to the whereabouts and well-being of the victim.

According to Baker, the suspect said he picked up the victim at a Farmington location and drove her to his residence. Baker said the suspect disclosed he and the victim had a verbal altercation that turned physical, and the body of the victim would be located in the basement of his residence at 127 Moore St.