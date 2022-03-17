Farmington Police investigating reported Wednesday night shooting

The Farmington Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting incident that occurred Wednesday.

The Farmington Police Department responded at 11 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting incident at an apartment on East Harrison Street.

Police Chief Rick Baker explained there are few details on the incident at this time. According to the report, the 41-year old-male resident and his wife told police that they heard a knock at the door, he opened the door and a masked subject shot the resident in the leg and then ran off.

The victim was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment of the injury.

The incident is under further investigation at this time.

