Farmington woman convicted of murder
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted in the killing of a 68-year-old southern Illinois man who was slain during a robbery.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons says a jury deliberated about two hours Monday before returning guilty verdicts for first-degree murder and armed robbery against 48-year-old Eva D. Heisch of Farmington.

Testimony at the trial indicated that police responding to a wellness check request found Daniel Taylor dead in his Collinsville home in December 2015. Taylor had a neck laceration and multiple stab wounds and had been dead about 48 hours. Evidence showed Heisch and Taylor were acquainted.

Heisch faces a sentence of up to 60 years for murder and 30 years for armed robbery.

Her co-defendant, 37-year-old Jessie James Werley, of Farmington, is serving a 40-year sentence for murder. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December of 2016.

Werley was sentenced to eight years in St. Francois County for first-degree assault and armed criminal action in January 2006.

