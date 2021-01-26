Father sentenced in infant abuse case

A Park Hills man was sentenced in St. Francois County last week after pleading guilty to a felony child abuse charge.

Derick Boyce-Slezak, 25, appeared before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to the Class D felony abuse or neglect of a child and was sentenced to the maximum allowed by law of seven years in prison.

When this case was filed in November of 2017, it was filed as the Class A felony of abuse or neglect of a child, which carried a potential life sentence, according to a press release from the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

"The Class A felony charge requires the death of a child, which thankfully did not occur in this case," the release stated. "Thus, it would be a perversion of justice to attempt to convict anyone of abuse resulting in death where no death occurred.

"After a review of the available evidence in this case by the current prosecuting attorney, it was clear the injuries to the child were indisputable and a result of both defendant's abuse and neglect," officials explained. "However, previous assertions that the burns were caused by a microwave oven is not supported by the evidence made available to us, nor supported by any testimony of any medical experts who treated the child.