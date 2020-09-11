Federal court reaches $1.5 million settlement with Millennium Health, LLC for urine drug testing overpayments

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit announced Friday that the United States and Millennium Health LLC, reached a civil settlement that will resolve the United States and the State’s claims Millennium received overpayments from Medicare and Missouri Medicaid.
According to the United States and Missouri's allegations, from Sept. 1, 2015, through April 14, 2017, Millennium submitted claims for payment to Medicare and Missouri Medicaid for urine drug testing it performed based on requisitions completed by Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, Inc. identifying Dr. Perry Bramhall as the ordering physician. However, the urine drug testing requested was not ordered by Dr. Bramhall and, as a result, Millennium received overpayments from Medicare and Missouri Medicaid. As part of the civil settlement, Millennium will repay $1,557,500.
“Every Medicare and Medicaid dollar is precious and serves to provide much needed health and human services to Americans across the country. Therefore, these funds must be carefully guarded,” said Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Working with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to protect beneficiaries and the federal health programs intended to serve them.”
This civil settlement is part of ongoing efforts by the Department of Justice, United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to recover funds diverted from Medicare and Missouri Medicaid. This settlement is the result of the combined work of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, HHS-OIG Office of Investigations and the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
The San Diego-based Millennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over a decade of experience delivering timely, accurate, clinically actionable information through nationwide medication monitoring and drug testing services. Drug testing is used by substance use disorder and pain management providers to obtain objective information about patients’ recent use of prescription medications and/or illicit drugs and helps monitor the effectiveness of treatment plans.
