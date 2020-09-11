Federal court reaches $1.5 million settlement with Millennium Health, LLC for urine drug testing overpayments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit announced Friday that the United States and Millennium Health LLC, reached a civil settlement that will resolve the United States and the State’s claims Millennium received overpayments from Medicare and Missouri Medicaid.

According to the United States and Missouri's allegations, from Sept. 1, 2015, through April 14, 2017, Millennium submitted claims for payment to Medicare and Missouri Medicaid for urine drug testing it performed based on requisitions completed by Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, Inc. identifying Dr. Perry Bramhall as the ordering physician. However, the urine drug testing requested was not ordered by Dr. Bramhall and, as a result, Millennium received overpayments from Medicare and Missouri Medicaid. As part of the civil settlement, Millennium will repay $1,557,500.