Few details released after skeletal remains found

Officials have confirmed the skeletal remains found Thursday morning in rural Madison County are that of Timothy Dees, 25, of Creve Coeur who has been missing since Feb. 28. However, no new details were released Friday.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Jeff Johnson, the skeletal remains were found on private property just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Criminal investigators with the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control were conducting a search in connection with Dees' disappearance when the remains were found.

Locally, investigators began the search for Dees in early March when Jefferson County Sheriff's Department contacted the area regarding their missing persons report.

Fredericktown Police Department was able to obtain footage of Dees at C-Barn on Feb. 27. This is the last known image of the man.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department reported Dees was last heard from in a 911 call placed in the early morning hours of Feb. 28 on Village Creek Road.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, they were unable to locate Dees. However, at that time, he had not yet been reported missing. Authorities said Barbara Hall, mother of Dees, reported him missing on March 2.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department contacted local authorities in Madison County on March 10 in its search for the missing man.

Johnson said when the remains were found, investigators were in an area which had not been previously searched in connection with Dees’ disappearance late Feb. 27 to early Feb. 28.

Hall, along with many other family members and members of the community, have been tirelessly searching for Dees since his disappearance. The attention she has brought the case has led to several area searches and the reward for information reached $25,000.

MSHP said at this time, the investigation into Dees' death continues to remain active.

The Daily Journal will update this story when more information is available.