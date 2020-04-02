Ficke charged after weekend shooting

The man stated that he fell on the ground before Ficke approached him and pointed the gun at his head while he was on the ground.

The report states that the woman ran up and yelled at Ficke to stop and to kill her instead. The man said the woman saved him from getting killed because when she yelled that, Ficke left him and started to run after her. He said the woman yelled for him to run and get help, and when he got up to run, he turned around and observed Ficke “beating” the woman.

The woman stated that when her friend was running away, Ficke shot a hole through her cell phone that was lying on the ground next to her.

The man was reportedly able to get in a vehicle to get medical treatment. The report states that Ficke fled the scene in his vehicle to his other residence in De Soto, where he was later located and arrested.

The woman received bruising around the right side of her neck and the man received the bullet wound to his calf that went completely through his leg.

The deputy states in his report that when he was canvassing the scene, he was able to only locate one spent .40 caliber shell casing due to the amount of vegetation in the wooded area.