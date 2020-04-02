Ficke charged after weekend shooting

A man is facing several charges after an alleged encounter with his ex-girlfriend and another man over the weekend at a property in Washington County.
Jason Ficke, 43, of Sullivan, has been charged with nine felony counts including first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree domestic assault, and second-degree domestic assault.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ficke went to a property on Pecan Road Saturday where his ex-girlfriend and another man were getting items from a shed in a wooded area.
The report states that when Ficke arrived at the property, the woman was taking a hinge off of a door, and the man was lying on a four-wheeler.
The man that was with Ficke’s ex-girlfriend reported that he heard Ficke say, “Get on the ground ...” and looked up to see Ficke pointing a handgun at his head. The man said that Ficke started to scream at him and the woman. The woman took off running. He further reported that when the woman took off running, Ficke fired the gun an unknown amount of times toward her.
Ficke reportedly caught up with the woman and struck her in the head with the handgun before kicking her. The man who was with her started to run away and Ficke reportedly fired four rounds toward him, one of which struck him in the calf of his right leg.
The man stated that he fell on the ground before Ficke approached him and pointed the gun at his head while he was on the ground.
The report states that the woman ran up and yelled at Ficke to stop and to kill her instead. The man said the woman saved him from getting killed because when she yelled that, Ficke left him and started to run after her. He said the woman yelled for him to run and get help, and when he got up to run, he turned around and observed Ficke “beating” the woman.
The woman stated that when her friend was running away, Ficke shot a hole through her cell phone that was lying on the ground next to her.
The man was reportedly able to get in a vehicle to get medical treatment. The report states that Ficke fled the scene in his vehicle to his other residence in De Soto, where he was later located and arrested.
The woman received bruising around the right side of her neck and the man received the bullet wound to his calf that went completely through his leg.
The deputy states in his report that when he was canvassing the scene, he was able to only locate one spent .40 caliber shell casing due to the amount of vegetation in the wooded area.
When the deputy interviewed Ficke, he stated that he had not moved from his residence in De Soto all day. He also reportedly told the deputy that he had not talked to his ex-girlfriend since the day before.
The deputy asked Ficke if he spoke with the woman Saturday and he reportedly said, “no.” The deputy told Ficke that he was there listening to a phone conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend on speakerphone, and Ficke then changed his story. The deputy requested to look at Ficke’s phone for his GPS information and Ficke denied the deputy’s request. Ficke again denied being anywhere near the crime scene.
The deputy performed a search of Ficke’s criminal history, discovering that the man is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms. When the deputy asked Ficke if he owned any firearms, he stated that he had a 30-06 rifle, a muzzleloader, and an SKS rifle. These firearms were discovered at the De Soto residence, according to the report.
Ficke was booked at the Washington County Jail Saturday, and a $200,000 cash-only bond was set. The man’s bond was reduced to $100,000, cash-only, during a bond reduction hearing held Wednesday.
A search of Ficke’s criminal history shows that the man has been arrested before by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for felony stealing. Court records also show that Ficke has been arrested in the past by different Missouri law enforcement agencies for forgery, assault, and a probation violation.
If released on bond, Ficke must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from having contact with the victims in this case.
