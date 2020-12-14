Fire investigation turns into homicide investigation in Cadet area

A fire investigation has turned into a homicide investigation in Washington County.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen confirmed on Sunday that the fire on Arnault Branch Road in Cadet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 has been classified as a homicide investigation. The Mineral Area Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the homicide of 11-year-old Trevor Cook and his grandmother 53-year-old Tammy Thurmond Feverston.

Jacobsen indicated that more information could be released this week.

Funeral services for Feverston and Cook were held on Sunday.

In her Moore Funeral Home obituary, it states, "Tammy was a kind and caring friend to all she met and lived life to its fullest. She loved spending time outdoors, fishing, working around her home and being outside in the sunshine.

"She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and grandmother, cherishing every moment she spent with her family. She was always there to help others in need. She will be deeply missed but the impact she left in this world will never be forgotten."

