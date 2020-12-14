Fire investigation turns into homicide investigation in Cadet area

A fire investigation has turned into a homicide investigation in Washington County.
Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen confirmed on Sunday that the fire on Arnault Branch Road in Cadet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 has been classified as a homicide investigation. The Mineral Area Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the homicide of 11-year-old Trevor Cook and his grandmother 53-year-old Tammy Thurmond Feverston.
Jacobsen indicated that more information could be released this week.
Funeral services for Feverston and Cook were held on Sunday.
In her Moore Funeral Home obituary, it states, "Tammy was a kind and caring friend to all she met and lived life to its fullest. She loved spending time outdoors, fishing, working around her home and being outside in the sunshine.
"She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and grandmother, cherishing every moment she spent with her family. She was always there to help others in need. She will be deeply missed but the impact she left in this world will never be forgotten."
In Cook's obituary, it states, "Trevor was full of energy and his contagious smile could light up a room. He was a student at Kingston K-14 and was loved by his classmates and teachers. He loved playing outside with his friends, swimming and playing games on his X Box and phone. His memory will live on in the heart of all the lives he touched."
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up on behalf of the victims' family to help with funeral expenses.
According to Lt. Robert Lang Jr. of the Potosi Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire with entrapment on Arnault Branch Road in Cadet at approximately 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Lang said the reporting party had advised emergency dispatch that a woman and one of her grandchildren were inside the burning house.
The lieutenant said he was with the third unit that responded to the first alarm and arrived on the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames. He said he immediately struck a second alarm for additional manpower and water.
Lang said that due to the heavy flames, firefighters could only attempt entry at the back of the home; however, they did not immediately locate the occupants, who were at the other end of the residence where the fire was the heaviest.
Fire crews were on the scene for several hours as containment efforts and scene investigation continued into the night.
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Coroner's Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office have been involved in the investigation.
