Fischbeck charged with killing father

A Farmington man is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his father to death this week at a residence in St. Francois County.

David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., 33, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The man is accused of killing his father, 64-year-old David Fischbeck Sr., by stabbing him multiple times at their home just outside Farmington.

According to a probable cause statement filed Thursday afternoon, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department received a check the well-being call from the wife of David Fischbeck Sr. Wednesday night.

When a deputy arrived at the couple’s Farmington home in the 1000 block of St. Francois Hills Drive, he reportedly saw the homeowners’ son, Fischbeck Jr., exiting the residence with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet.

Despite the appearance of blood on the man, the report indicates Fischbeck Jr. only had injuries to the palms of his hands, which were reportedly determined to be consistent with his hand slipping while using it to stab a person.

Footage retrieved from a surveillance system allegedly shows Fischbeck Jr. and his father entering the home together about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to authorities, no one else was seen in the video entering or exiting the residence until another family member later arrived at the house.

When police initially arrived at the house, they found the 64-year-old father deceased, with evidence indicating the man’s death was a homicide. St. Francois County detectives worked throughout the night, processing the scene and conducting interviews. An autopsy will be conducted Friday.

Fischbeck Jr., who was reportedly still present at the home when deputies responded Wednesday night, was taken into police custody while detectives investigated further. The man was formally charged with his father’s murder Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody without bond at the St. Francois County Jail.

Sources say law enforcement had responded to the residence for disturbances involving the son and father several times in the past, even earlier this week.