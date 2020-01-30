{{featured_button_text}}
Five individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday afternoon. One of the drivers was arrested.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Shawn Livingston, 31, of St. James, was traveling west on Route HH while a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Cecil C. Crocker Jr., 67, of Bonne Terre, was traveling south on Route D.

The report states the Camry failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the Silverado at the intersection of Routes D and HH. The impact pushed both vehicles off the west side of the road and into a tree.

The Camry's driver, Livingston, and his passenger, Sara L. Jones, 22, of Park Hills, were moderately injured and taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Livingston was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances.

The Silverado's driver, Crocker Jr., was seriously injured and taken to Mercy Hospital South, while passengers Robert L. Gyngard, 27, of Bonne Terre, and Kevin W. Nash, 17, also of Bonne Terre, were taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington with minor injuries.

The vehicles were removed by Buckley's Towing.

