Five SFC inmates escape by accessing the roof

Five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday night.

According to a press release, “five inmates were discovered missing” from the jail at the 10 p.m. count.

The inmates are identified as Lujuan Tucker, 37; Kelly McSean, 52; Aaron Sebastian, 30; Dakota Pace, 26; and Michael Wilkins, 40.

Court documents allege at about 7 p.m. the inmates “utilized Cell D-1” where a sink was pulled from a wall. The inmates crawled through a void behind the sink, entered a closet on the roof and forced entry through the closet door to the outside.

Within 15 minutes, they walked to Centene Corporation on Air Park Drive in the Farmington Industrial Park nearby, where Pace stole a 2009 Toyota Scion TC in a secured lot. All five inmates fled in the vehicle.

"The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation (in the Farmington Industrial Park) within 15 minutes, entered through the secured parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags," the department shared on Facebook. "All inmates left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling in a southerly direction.

"All inmates discarded their orange clothing and were seen on camera wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts. Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt."

Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were being housed after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington. Records classify McSean as a sexual predator.

Pace was being held on charges that included resisting arrest, stealing, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle. Wilkins was being held for second-degree burglary, probation violation.

They were charged Wednesday with the Class E felony of escape from confinement. The charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.

The public should not approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department.

This is a developing story and we will update it as details become available.

