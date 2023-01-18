 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical featured

Five SFC inmates escape by accessing the roof

  • Updated
  • 0
SFC escaped inmates

Five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday night.

According to a press release, “five inmates were discovered missing” from the jail at the 10 p.m. count.

The inmates are identified as Lujuan Tucker, 37; Kelly McSean, 52; Aaron Sebastian, 30; Dakota Pace, 26; and Michael Wilkins, 40.

Court documents allege at about 7 p.m. the inmates “utilized Cell D-1” where a sink was pulled from a wall. The inmates crawled through a void behind the sink, entered a closet on the roof and forced entry through the closet door to the outside.

Within 15 minutes, they walked to Centene Corporation on Air Park Drive in the Farmington Industrial Park nearby, where Pace stole a 2009 Toyota Scion TC in a secured lot. All five inmates fled in the vehicle.

"The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation (in the Farmington Industrial Park) within 15 minutes, entered through the secured parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags," the department shared on Facebook. "All inmates left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling in a southerly direction.

People are also reading…

"All inmates discarded their orange clothing and were seen on camera wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts. Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt."

Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were being housed after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington. Records classify McSean as a sexual predator.

Pace was being held on charges that included resisting arrest, stealing, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle. Wilkins was being held for second-degree burglary, probation violation.

They were charged Wednesday with the Class E felony of escape from confinement. The charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison. 

Tucker, Lujuan.jpg

Lujuan Tucker

DOB: 04-25-85

Ht: 5'10, Wt: 175 lbs

African American

Black hair, dreadlocks

Goatee

Tattoos:

R Arm: "how"

L Arm: "how long"

Shld: man w/gun

Back: stl arch

Address:

1016 W. Columbia

Farmington, MO 63640

Here on charges from SORTS for Assault 3rd.

SORTS charges:

- Felony Statutory Rape in the 1st Degree (originally charged with forcible rape) in St. Louis County 10-07-03.

- Victim: 12 year old female, unrelated to suspect

- While incarcerated on the above charge, Tucker received a violation for Forcible Sexual Misconduct on 07-09-07.
SORTS inmate charged

SORTS inmate charged

An inmate at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farm…

McSean, Kelly.jpg

Kelly McSean, also known as Larry Bemboom

DOB: 10-30-1970

Ht: 5'9, Wt: 180Ibs

Bald

Has dentures

Brown eyes

McSean identifies as a female, his birth name is Larry Bemboom.

Address:

1649 Capital View Drive

Holts Summit, MO 65043

Here on charges from SORTS for knowingly committing violence on mental health employee.

SORTS charges:

Sexual Assault First Degree and Deviate Sexual Assault First Degree in Boone County, MO

Victim: 39 years of age, female

Incarcerated at SORTS since 04/01/2009
Sebastian, Aaron.jpg

Aaron Sebastian

DOB: 05-08-92

Ht: 5'8, Wt: 150 lbs

Shoulder length brown hair, wears in pony tail at times Full beard

Wears glasses

Hazel eyes

Address:

1016 W Columbia St

Farmington, MO 63640

Here on charges from SORTS for committing violence on a mental health employee.

SORTS charges:

- Two counts of First Degree Statutory Sodomy at age of 15.

- Victims were family and friends of family, age of female victims were 8 and 9.
Wilkins, Michael.jpg

Michael Wilkins

DOB: 04-05-82

Ht: 6'1, Wt: 170 lbs

Brown hair, straight short- nearly bald Brown eyes

Tattoos:

L arm: tattoo gun and tribal form

R arm: Dragon and skull

Chest: Dice

Neck: Polo

R Leg: Cowboy face with rebel flag

Address:

3076 Carron Road

Festus, MO

SFCSD Charges:

Burglary first degree, probation violation
Dakota Pace

Dakota Pace

DOB: 03-24-96

Ht: 5'9, Wt: 150 lbs

Brown hair, straight short length Brown eyes

Goatee

Scars:

Cheek- small scar on right cheekbone

Address:

705 Locust Street Apt 2

Park Hills, MO 63601

SFCSD Charges:

Trafficking in stolen identities

Resisting, failing to yield

Stealing X2

careless and imprudent driving

Property Damage X2

Tampering with M/V X4

The public should not approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department.

This is a developing story and we will update it as details become available.

Rescuers called off the search on Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike in the city of Dnipro with 20 people still missing and funerals being held in the grief-stricken Ukrainian city. Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday the Russian strike in the eastern city of Dnipro at the weekend killed at least 45 people including six children.
Centene Corp1.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
Download PDF Inmate Pedigree.pdf
0 Comments
0
1
2
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil charges 39 people over pro-Bolsonaro riots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News