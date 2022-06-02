Following the Uvalde shooting, Sheriff Bullock talks about officer response and 'assault weapons'

To allay concerns residents may have about the delay in response in Uvalde, Texas and the one in Parkland, Florida in 2018, St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock spoke about his department’s policy on a mass shooting situation.

“I don’t know what their policy is, but evidently the officers followed it,” he said. “I don’t know, I wasn't there and it’s hard to Monday morning quarterback these things. If that is the policy, I think it’s wrong.

"My deputies, if you’re first on the scene, you’re the first in. You don’t wait, we don’t wait to regroup; we don’t wait for SWAT Teams. You go in and neutralize the bad guy and try to save lives. My officers know that if they don’t feel comfortable doing that, no hard feelings, they can move on and get a different type of job. This is what we signed on for.”

Bullock then addressed the question some might ask after a discussion following a shooting where an “assault rifle” is used. What is an assault weapon or rifle? Is there a specific weapon that fits that definition?

“In my opinion, any rifle, any pistol can be an assault weapon,” he said. “The general consensus seems to be now that if a weapon is black, it’s an assault weapon.

"The AR-15, which was the original one, came out in the 1960s. It was built as a lightweight sporting rifle. It was easy to take down and clean, it could stand the elements in the high country and in the sand. The military got to looking at this sporting rifle the hunters were using and decided that’s what they needed. Since then they have went from the ARs to the M16. That’s what everybody is calling an assault weapon, it’s nothing more than what the civilians have as a semi-automatic rifle.”

The AR in AR-15 does not stand for “assault rifle”, but ArmaLite Rifle, the company that originally developed the style of weapon. Bullock noted that it does not fire any faster than any other semi-automatic weapon.

“You can get my deer rifle and take some clips that hold 10 rounds at a time and shoot just as fast as that AR, but it has a wooden stock and a long barrel and it doesn’t look menacing like that AR or M16,” he said. “I collect antique weapons, I have a Revolutionary War flintlock. That would have been at that time — by today’s definition — an assault weapon. Toward the end of the Civil War, they came out with lever action rifles that would hold seven rounds when everything else was a single shot.”

None of the rifles mentioned are fully automatic, something that is illegal for civilians to own without a special permit from the ATF.

Bullock blames these mass shootings not on the weapons, but several other things.

“It’s glamorized in not only movies, but these video games that kids play,” he said. “That’s something I think we are teaching the kids on these games. You shoot a guy and the next time you turn it on, you start all over again. That’s not how it works in real life.”

The second problem that Bullock identifies is the proliferation of illegal drugs.

“I have about 150 here in the jail,” he said. “Most all of them trace back to illegal drugs. They are very easy to obtain anymore.”

As a third problem, national politicians and special interest groups are spreading information that Bullock considers false.

“I wish some of these politicians would get educated so they would know what they are talking about,” he said. “It’s very evident from listening to the national news that very few of them do, what they actually are and where they came from, and why they were made.”

Bullock ended with a warning or caution that a mass shooting could happen anywhere including here in St. Francois County.

“We think that happens in Florida, Texas, California; it can’t happen here in the Midwest,” he said. “It’s more and more prevalent all the time. The things we happen to see in St. Louis and Chicago, we’ve had four shootings in a few months here in this county and lost an officer.

"When I started out as an officer, having one shooting a year was something. Part of that is having three prisons in a 20-mile radius. We have a different population than we used to have, things have changed. Drugs play a tremendous part of it, they are so easy to obtain.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

