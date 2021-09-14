Formal charges filed against four accused of breaking into Desloge ATM Tuesday

Formal charges have been filed in St. Francois County against three men and a woman accused of forcibly stealing thousands of dollars from a Desloge bank's ATM early Tuesday morning.

Walter Dallas, 32, Tavarius Washington, 31, Jermaine Phillips, 30, and Katryn Barrett-Nakkella, 30, all from Houston, Texas, were charged on Tuesday with felony stealing (over $25,000), felony property damage, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to probable cause statements filed in each case, the four subjects drove from Houston, Texas, to St. Francois County in a rental car. The vehicle was reportedly being monitored by Texas Department of Public Safety investigators as part of an ongoing multi-state ATM theft investigation.

Police say the four individuals arrived in the area of Desloge, where they stole a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The report states that the group went to Belgrade State Bank, located at 414 N. State St. in Desloge, where they pried open the bank's ATM and affixed a tow-type strap to the machine, forcefully opening it by pulling the attached strap with the stolen vehicle. After gaining access, the report states that $86,160 was taken, and the machine, valued at approximately $45,000, was damaged.