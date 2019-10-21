Formal charges filed in fatal accident Saturday

Formal charges have been filed after a motor vehicle accident Saturday night claimed the life of an area man.
Bradley J. Judge, 23, of Desloge, has been charged with DWI-death of another, for his role in an accident that claimed the life of Ian Rasnic, 21, of Bonne Terre.
According to a probable cause statement by Trooper David Dooley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:22 p.m., Troop C dispatch notified the trooper about a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Vo-Tech Road, outside of Bonne Terre. While en route to the crash, dispatch informed the trooper the crash was being upgraded to fatal status.
Dooley arrived on the scene at approximately 9:32 p.m. and saw a white Chevrolet 2500 truck off the right edge of the road, lying on its passenger side, according to the statement. St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputy A. Shumate told the trooper that the driver was sitting on the tailgate of another pickup, being treated by medical staff.
Dooley asked the man what his name was and if he was the driver of the truck to which the man reportedly replied, "My name is Bradley Judge and it's my truck." A computer check of Missouri registration indicated Judge was the registered owner of the vehicle, according to the statement.
After Dooley confirmed, through a computer check, that the man he was speaking with was in fact Judge, he asked Judge what had happened. Judge reportedly said, "We were headed home from Bonne Terre and I just lost it on the road. The road was wet."
The trooper said that he smelled a faint odor of alcohol while speaking to Judge, despite being in an open-air environment and standing three to four feet away from him. The trooper reported he also observed Judge’s pupils were constricted and his eyes were watery.
The trooper asked Judge if he would be willing to give him a sample of his breath for a Preliminary Breath Test instrument. Judge reportedly refused, saying, “Anything else you need to know, you can contact my attorney about.”
The trooper reported that as he began to gather information from the truck, he observed approximately 50 to 100 empty beer cans strewn along the path of the wreck, according to the statement. The trooper’s investigation of the crash revealed that Judge had been traveling south on Vo-Tech Road at a speed too fast for the wet roadway conditions. He failed to negotiate a right-hand curve causing the truck to start skidding and Judge to lose control of the vehicle, according to the report. The truck traveled off the left road edge, struck a speed limit sign, and impacted the ground which caused the truck to overturn, completely ejecting Rasnic, the passenger.
The truck continued on and struck two delineator posts and a telephone pole before coming to rest off the left road edge on its passenger side, facing south.
Judge was placed under arrest at approximately 10:33 p.m. and transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington to be treated for injuries he had sustained in the crash.
Upon arrival at the hospital, the trooper informed Judge of the Missouri Implied Consent Law, which states that, upon reasonable request by police to submit to a breath or blood test, a refusal to do so results in a presumptive one-year license revocation. The trooper then asked for a sample of Judge’s blood, which Judge refused. Judge was then read his Miranda Rights.
The trooper obtained a warrant for Judge’s blood shortly after midnight. The blood samples were collected and placed into evidence, according to the statement.
A warrant was issued Monday and a $5,000 cash or surety bond was set. According to records, Judge posted bond and was released Monday morning. As part of the terms of his release, Judge is prohibited from consuming alcohol and must obtain an alcohol monitoring device while out on bond.
If found guilty of the charge, Judge could face up to 10 years in prison.
