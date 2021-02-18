Former area officer charged with multiple drug offenses

A former police officer for the City of Desloge faces drug charges in St. Francois County this week following an investigation by the Mineral Area Drug Task Force and the FBI.
The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges on Wednesday against George Bradley "Brad" Judge Jr., 49, of Desloge.
A total of 14 counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree trafficking drugs were included in the charging documents.
A warrant for Judge's arrest was issued on Wednesday with a bond set at $75,000 surety.
"The charges stem from an extensive investigation by the Mineral Area Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. "All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and this case will be no different. To maintain the integrity of this case for an eventual trial, further details of the investigation will not be released at this time."
According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a search warrant was executed at Judge's house in Desloge on Oct. 10, 2019.
The report indicates that during the search of the residence, Judge was found to be in possession of several controlled substances, including more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methadone, morphine, alprazolam, diazepam, clonazepam, lorazepam, tramadol, chlordiazepoxide, and zolpidem.
The report states that some of the prescription painkillers and anti-anxiety pills were found loose and not in prescription bottles, while others were reportedly discovered in prescription bottles that had the name of someone other than Judge printed on the labels.
Once in custody, Judge was ordered to sign up for pre-trial monitoring services within two hours of posting bail.
Judge had been a police officer and canine handler for Desloge until the time of the search warrant.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com