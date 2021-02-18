Former area officer charged with multiple drug offenses

A former police officer for the City of Desloge faces drug charges in St. Francois County this week following an investigation by the Mineral Area Drug Task Force and the FBI.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges on Wednesday against George Bradley "Brad" Judge Jr., 49, of Desloge.

A total of 14 counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree trafficking drugs were included in the charging documents.

A warrant for Judge's arrest was issued on Wednesday with a bond set at $75,000 surety.

"The charges stem from an extensive investigation by the Mineral Area Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. "All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and this case will be no different. To maintain the integrity of this case for an eventual trial, further details of the investigation will not be released at this time."

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a search warrant was executed at Judge's house in Desloge on Oct. 10, 2019.

