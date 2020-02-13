Former assistant principal agrees to plea deal

Williams said the victim had initially denied having sexual contact with Gieser. However, according to the MSHP probable cause statement, on May 18, 2018, the student told an officer that Giesler had performed a sexual act on him at her residence in Ste. Genevieve County between April 7-8, 2018, during the Riverdog baseball tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He also reportedly said they engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual acts twice between April and May 2018. These incidents were also alleged to have occurred at her residence.

MSHP Spokesperson Juston Wheetley said their investigation was turned over to the prosecutor, and an arrest warrant was issued based on their investigation results. Giesler was arrested and booked on the charges on May 18, 2018, posting a $20,000 bond the same day.

During a preliminary hearing, before the case was bound over to circuit court, one of the criminal counts against Giesler was dismissed. Williams said the count was dismissed because the victim’s testimony did not support the charge.

The remaining charges were bound over to the circuit court level on Oct. 26, 2018. A jury trial was set to take place in April; however, a plea bargain was accepted wherein Giesler would plead to second-degree harassment and give up her four teaching certifications.