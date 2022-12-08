Former correctional officer indicted on federal charges

A former correctional officer at a Missouri prison was indicted Wednesday on a civil rights charge and two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney/Eastern District of Missouri, Carl Hart, 36, of Farmington, was a corrections officer at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre at the time of the alleged assault.

The indictment says that on Oct. 28, 2021, Hart deprived an inmate of the right to be free from unreasonable force by assaulting him while he did not pose a threat to anyone. The inmate was injured, the indictment says.

The indictment also says Hart possessed child pornography between roughly April 21, 2018, and June 29, 2022.

The federal case was investigated by the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Hart is also facing three child pornography charges in St. Francois County.

According to a probable cause statement for the St. Francois County case, on April 11, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators were provided a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The CyberTip reportedly contained information provided to NCMEC by Dropbox Incorporated, an online cloud storage service.

On March 10, the report states, Dropbox reported to NCMEC a user identified by their username and email address. The company reportedly informed authorities that the user had uploaded one video and two images of child pornography to their online storage service.

Using public records, the report states investigators determined the IP address used to upload the child pornography was registered to Charter Communications. Charter responded to a search warrant issued through the Cole County Circuit Court indicating the IP address was being used for service at an address in Farmington.

An additional search warrant was reportedly served to Dropbox to obtain the contents of the account belonging to the suspect. Dropbox provided the requested data that allegedly consisted of more than 700 image and video files which all appeared to be pornography.

On June 29, MSHP investigators executed a St. Francois County search warrant at the Farmington address. The report states Hart was interviewed and admitted to creating the email account and owning the Dropbox account.

The state's case against Hart was investigated by members of the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The MSHP was assisted by the Department of Social Services’ State Technical Assistance Team.