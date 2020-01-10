Former councilman pleads guilty to drug trafficking

A former Park Hills councilman appeared in St. Francois County court Friday morning for a plea hearing regarding a drug trafficking case.
Steven Sutton, 54, of Park Hills, was charged in March of 2017 with a class A felony of drug trafficking in the first degree.
At Friday's hearing, Assistant St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Kayla Womble was present on behalf of the state, and Sutton appeared with his attorney T.J. Hunsaker.
Sutton withdrew his previous not guilty plea, entering a guilty plea to one count of Class B felony drug trafficking in the first degree. The guilty plea came just before a scheduled two-day jury trial was to begin Monday.
The defense requested that Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn sentence Sutton to probation; however, the prosecution asked for a sentence of 10 years in prison be handed down in the case.
The court will now wait for a Sentencing Assesment Report (SAR) before determining Sutton's sentence in the matter. Sutton is scheduled to appear back in Judge Horn's courtroom on March 23, at 8:30 a.m., for a formal sentencing hearing.
The former Park Hills Councilman and local businessman was charged with the crime on March 4, 2017.
According to a probable cause statement from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department, on March 3, 2017, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County.
You have free articles remaining.
Three individuals were reportedly inside the vehicle, all of whom reportedly gave the deputy permission to search the car.
During the vehicle search, the deputy found a large clear plastic baggy containing what field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Lab results later confirmed the field test results were correct.
All three individuals in the car were arrested, and officers found a large amount of meth in the vehicle, approximately 404 grams, or close to one pound.
The report states that officers also received consent to search a cell phone located in the car. Upon searching the phone, authorities discovered recorded phone conversations between one of the vehicle's occupants and Sutton.
In the telephone conversations recorded on the device, Sutton can be heard making payment arrangements as well as travel arrangements for more than 90 grams of methamphetamine. Additionally, an occupant of the vehicle positively identified Sutton as the person recorded in the phone calls.
Sutton has a prior felony criminal record. He has previously been charged with receiving stolen property, third-degree assault, and a parole violation.
Sutton was elected to represent Park Hills' Ward 1 in 2015, running unopposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.