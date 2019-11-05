A man formerly from Fredericktown has been charged with felony harassment after allegedly using his cell phone to take video of a woman using a tanning bed at a fitness club in Arnold.
Kyle Polete, 29, has been charged in Jefferson County with felony harassment in the first degree following an alleged incident that occurred in late July.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer J. Wineinder of the Arnold Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on July 29, Polete knowingly used his cell phone camera to record and view a woman without her knowledge or consent at a Club Fitness on Michigan Avenue in Arnold.
The woman was partially nude during the incident and Polete reportedly admitted in a police interview that he had recorded her, according to the statement.
The woman was in a locked fitness club tanning booth with a reasonable expectation of privacy when Polete, who was on the outside of the booth, stuck his cell phone under the booth’s partition wall to video her while she was nude.
You have free articles remaining.
As the woman was getting dressed, she looked in the mirror and observed a phone and fingers holding the phone. The woman then screamed and kicked the phone.
Polete confessed during an in-custody interrogation that he recorded the woman with his cell phone. However, he told police that he did not share the footage and had deleted the recording.
Polete had been a firefighter/EMT for the Fredericktown Fire Department before accepting a full-time position with the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District toward the end of last year.
In a statement to Fox 2 News, the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District said the department was “surprised and dismayed to learn of the allegations of improper and egregious conduct recently made against one of its first responders. The individual involved was immediately suspended from service when the allegations came to light, and he resigned his employment with the District during the pendency of the District’s investigation...”
Polete is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in this matter on Dec. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.