Former IML police chief sentenced to probation, Veteran Court Program

The former police chief of Iron Mountain Lake was sentenced last week to probation on five charges related to a police pursuit outside of his jurisdiction that reportedly led to the discovery of missing drug evidence at the Iron Mountain Lake Police Department last year.

John Washburn, 52, appeared in St. Francois County on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, two counts of stealing a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn placed him on five years of supervised probation and ordered him to complete the Veterans Court Program. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison.

The former chief was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer. He was placed on two years of bench probation to run concurrent to the other four terms.

The charges against Washburn were filed in September of last year after he was involved in a pursuit outside of his jurisdiction, which sparked an investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}