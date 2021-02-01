Former inmate charged with assaulting officers during incarceration

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A probable cause statement about the incident states that on Nov. 15, at 2:45 p.m., Heflin was in one of the facility’s dayrooms and struck an officer repeatedly in the head and upper torso with a metal handicap rail.

The report states two other officers entered the wing and directed Heflin to stop the assault. The man reportedly refused all directives and continued hitting the officer.

At that point, the report states, an officer administered a short burst of pepper spray, which struck Heflin on the back. The man became compliant, and an officer placed him in wrist restraints.

As a result of the reported assault, the officer involved was transported to Parkland Hospital in Bonne Terre and treated for injuries to his left wrist, left upper arm, left ear and right side of his face.

Court filings state Heflin was released from prison on Tuesday. The man was arrested on the new charges and booked at the St. Francois County Jail. A $25,000 cash-only bond has been set in both newly-filed cases.