Former Kirkwood dentist facing federal gun charge

KIRKWOOD — A former dentist from Kirkwood accused of threatening three St. Louis County judges involved in his divorce and custody battle was recently indicted on a federal gun charge.

The three judges and Jeffrey D. Reuter’s ex-wife all testified at a detention hearing July 29 that he could be dangerous if released from jail.

A criminal complaint against Reuter was filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Dec. 19, 2019, but was sealed until that week, when he was arrested on the charge of possession of a firearm by someone with an order of protection or restraining order. A federal grand jury indicted him on that charge July 28.

Reuter, 52, has been behind bars for more than 18 months but could soon get out of jail to await trial on felony charges of tampering with judicial officials. A ruling last week by Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer — reducing Reuter’s $5 million bail and approving his release with several conditions — now has officials on edge, according to court testimony this week.

Reuter’s trial on the state charges was postponed due to the pandemic but was slated to begin in June. It was delayed again when the Missouri Attorney General’s Office appealed a judge’s order tossing out some statements Reuter made to police.