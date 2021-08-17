Former Kirkwood dentist facing federal gun charge

KIRKWOOD — A former dentist from Kirkwood accused of threatening three St. Louis County judges involved in his divorce and custody battle was recently indicted on a federal gun charge.
The three judges and Jeffrey D. Reuter’s ex-wife all testified at a detention hearing July 29 that he could be dangerous if released from jail.
A criminal complaint against Reuter was filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Dec. 19, 2019, but was sealed until that week, when he was arrested on the charge of possession of a firearm by someone with an order of protection or restraining order. A federal grand jury indicted him on that charge July 28.
Reuter, 52, has been behind bars for more than 18 months but could soon get out of jail to await trial on felony charges of tampering with judicial officials. A ruling last week by Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer — reducing Reuter’s $5 million bail and approving his release with several conditions — now has officials on edge, according to court testimony this week.
Reuter’s trial on the state charges was postponed due to the pandemic but was slated to begin in June. It was delayed again when the Missouri Attorney General’s Office appealed a judge’s order tossing out some statements Reuter made to police.
The federal charge says Reuter possessed a 9 mm handgun during a standoff with police on Dec. 11, 2019, at his parents’ home in Bonne Terre, where he had been living. Reuter at the time was subject to an order of protection granted to his ex-wife, the order says.
Police were seeking to arrest Reuter after he showed up at the homes of the three judges with what state charging documents called an “anti-government manifesto” demanding $2.5 million, shared custody of his daughter, the purging of all cases and judgments against him, and an apology.
At Thursday’s hearing, held via Zoom, the judges answered “absolutely” when asked if they believed Reuter would be a threat if released.
Associate Circuit Judge Mondonna Ghasedi said Reuter repeatedly refused to comply with court orders in his divorce and custody case, refused to attend supervised visits with his daughter and gave payments to his ex-wife with vulgar insults on the envelope delivered by their child rather than use the court. Ghasedi said Reuter delivered a threatening two-page letter to her home on a Saturday morning that she interpreted to mean, “If I didn’t pay him and do what he said he would kill me and the ones that I love.”
Ghasedi, Associate Circuit Judge Joseph L. Green and Circuit Judge John N. Borbonus said they believed Reuter to be armed when he came to their homes because he kept one hand in his pocket at all times.
Reuter’s ex-wife testified to say her daughter repeated things Reuter said during visits, including “My dad’s gonna shoot the bad judges” and “I’m going to shoot your mother.”
Reuter’s lawyer, Mohammed Ghulam Ahmed, pointed out that a state court judge decided that Reuter could be released, with strict conditions, and that there was “no evidence of concrete instances of violence.”
“Did Mr. Reuter cross the line?” he asked, answering “Yes” before adding, “You shouldn’t go to judges’ houses.”
But Ahmed said there was no evidence that Reuter had a gun at the judges’ houses.
“There’s simply no reason to hold this man indefinitely,” he said.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen R. Welby called it a “very difficult issue,” saying Reuter faced serious charges but not the kind that would keep him in jail for the rest of his life. He also pointed out that, “If he cuts the (ankle) bracelet, we’ve lost all control over the situation.”
Welby said he would take the matter under advisement, and would accept a post-hearing brief from both sides.