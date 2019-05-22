Former officer faces charges

A former police officer is facing four felony charges after a girl told authorities she had sexual contact with him.
Todd Moyers, 42, of Potosi, has been charged in St. Francois County with two counts of felony child molestation in the fourth degree and two counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree. A warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon and Moyers’ bond is set at $100,000. He turned himself in just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. If he bonds out, he must be equipped with a GPS monitor.
According to a probable cause statement from St. Francois County Detective Mike Ryan, between March and August of 2018 Moyers engaged in sexual contact with a female who was 15 years of age at the time.
The report states that at the time of the incident Moyers was employed as a Park Hills Police officer. City Administrator Mark McFarland confirmed that Moyers’ employment with the city of Park Hills was terminated by the city council following an executive session with a unanimous vote on Nov. 13, 2018.
According to the court document, Moyers was going to issue the girl a citation for trespassing. Moyers, according to the report, told the girl that if she sent him nude photos of herself that he would get the citation dropped.
Moyers reportedly met with the girl twice and on both occasions he was on duty as a police officer. On one occasion they met at the city sports complex parking lot and on the other occasion was at a parking lot in St. Joe State Park.
The girl stated that Moyers kissed her and touched her in inappropriate places under her clothing.
According to the report, the girl’s cellphone and Snapchat account contained nude photographs of her that she claimed she had sent to Moyers. The girl’s cellphone also contained Moyers’ personal cell phone number.
Cell phone records show that 250 text messages were exchanged between the girl and Moyers.
Prior to serving as a Park Hills police officer, Moyers worked as a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff's Department and as an officer for the Potosi Police Department under prior administrators. He had also served elected terms as a Washington County commissioner.
