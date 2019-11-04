{{featured_button_text}}
Former officer pleads guilty to assault

Cozine

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept.

A former Bonne Terre Police Officer entered a guilty plea in an assault case that occurred while the officer was on duty earlier last year.

Travis Cozine, 36, of French Village, was originally charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and the unlawful possession of a weapon after assaulting a man in his custody with brass knuckles in May 2018.

According to the May press release, the Bonne Terre Police Department was called to investigate a domestic disturbance. While the suspect was handcuffed, Cozine allegedly struck the suspect several times in the face using a pair of brass knuckles, lacerating the suspect’s face to the point the gashes had to be stitched closed by emergency room personnel.

On Friday, Cozine appeared before St. Francois County Associate Circuit Judge Jerel Lee Poor II. He withdrew his previous plea of "not guilty" and pleaded "guilty" to second-degree felony assault.

Cozine was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for the crime and ordered to surrender his Peace Officer’s License.

The Attorney General’s Public Corruption Team prosecuted the case with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Attorney General’s Office was appointed special prosecutor at the request of the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to avoid conflict of interest.

After the assault occurred, Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said the incident was immediately reported to a supervisor who relayed the information to the chief and other supervisors. Cozine was immediately placed on suspension and the police department contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to conduct an independent investigation because it involved "use of force."

According to the probable cause statement, on May 14, three officers responded to a disturbance at a room at Bonneville Motel. When Cozine arrived, he saw another officer on the second floor with the suspect in handcuffs. When Cozine went to assist the other officer, the suspect attempted to pull away. Cozine walked behind the suspect and threw him to the ground.

Cozine admitted to retrieving a pair of brass knuckles from his own pants pocket and applying them to his right hand while the suspect was on the ground, according to the statement. While wearing the brass knuckles, Cozine and another officer walked the suspect down the stairs to the asphalt parking lot while the suspect was still restrained by handcuffs behind his back.

According to the other officers, the suspect began to kick and spit and was taken to the ground by Officer Cozine. While on the ground, the suspect was lying on his right side in a position similar to the fetal position. Cozine crouched near the suspect's head and delivered three strikes to the suspect's left facial cheek with his right hand that was wearing the brass knuckles, according to the statement.

The strikes caused a four-centimeter laceration to the suspect's left cheek. Another officer called for an ambulance and the handcuffs were removed for the man to be transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
0
1
6

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments