Former officer sentenced in statutory rape case

A former area police officer was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty to statutory rape charges as part of a plea agreement struck in March.
Quntazi Jones, 32, a former officer with the Potosi Police Department, appeared in Washington County Court on Monday for a formal sentencing hearing. The man had initially been charged in 2018 with four class D felonies of statutory rape and three class D felonies of statutory sodomy.
A plea deal was reached on March 15, and Jones entered guilty pleas on two of the original seven counts. The remaining five counts were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn accepted the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation and handed down a seven-year prison sentence on one count of second-degree statutory rape and a three-year sentence on another count of second-degree statutory rape. Jones was ordered to serve the two prison terms consecutively for a total of 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
The charges stemmed from an investigation into allegations against the man concerning a sexual relationship with an underage girl.
According to a probable cause statement, in October 2018, local authorities requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate the allegations made against the officer involving a girl who was 16 at the start of the investigation.
A trooper with the patrol interviewed the teen, and she admitted to having sex with Jones more than 20 times. She explained their first encounter was in April 2017, when she was 14 years old, during a baseball game at the Sports Complex in Potosi.
According to the report, she said they had a sexual encounter in his personally-owned Dodge Charger. She also said that within that same week, she and Jones engaged in sex again on a county road near her home, again in his car.
She told the investigator they had sex at least four times when he lived at the Loomis Street Apartments in Potosi. During a later interview with Jones, he said he lived at those particular apartments from August 2016 through September 2017. He said he then moved to an apartment on Glendale Street in September 2017.
The teen told investigators that the last time she and Jones had sex was one to two weeks earlier at his apartment on Glendale Street. She recalled the encounter to be around Sept. 20, 2018, and said she met Jones at his apartment for the sexual encounter.
The report said she added that he was on duty as a police officer and showed up in his police uniform and in a patrol car.
On Oct. 4, 2018, the patrol investigators contacted Jones, and he agreed to go with them to the Troop C Service Center for a formal interview.
Jones was read his Miranda Rights and said he would talk with the investigators. The investigation report indicates that Jones denied everything other than knowing the teen during the interview but said that he did have a personal relationship with the teen’s parents.
The investigators asked for consent to download the contents of Jones’ personal iPhone. During the download, nude photographs of the teen were discovered in a password-protected folder inside the Snapchat app.
The trooper reported that upon confronting Jones about the discovery, he admitted the teen sent him nude photographs. One of the photos was of a female’s chest, and Jones confirmed the picture was of the teen.
After further questioning, Jones told the investigators there were numerous photographs of his genitals on his phone which had been sent via Snapchat to the teen. After the investigators discussed their interview with the teen, they contacted Jones once more and asked if he would be willing to speak with them again.
Jones agreed to speak again and was once again informed of his Miranda Rights. The investigators told Jones about the information provided by the teen and Jones then reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl.
Jones said the sex began between April and August of 2017. He said the first time they had sex was at the Sports Complex in Potosi, in his personal vehicle — the same story reported by the teen during the first interview.
Jones also said the last time he could recall having sex with the teen was the last week of September 2018. He also admitted during the interview that he had various sexual contact with the teen more than 30 times from their first contact until the most recent one.
Jones also said that approximately one month before the interview, he met the teen while he was on duty and had sex with her at his apartment.
The Washington County Prosecutor’s Office was unavailable Tuesday afternoon for comment on the outcome of the case.
