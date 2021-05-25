Former officer sentenced in statutory rape case

Jones was read his Miranda Rights and said he would talk with the investigators. The investigation report indicates that Jones denied everything other than knowing the teen during the interview but said that he did have a personal relationship with the teen’s parents.

The investigators asked for consent to download the contents of Jones’ personal iPhone. During the download, nude photographs of the teen were discovered in a password-protected folder inside the Snapchat app.

The trooper reported that upon confronting Jones about the discovery, he admitted the teen sent him nude photographs. One of the photos was of a female’s chest, and Jones confirmed the picture was of the teen.

After further questioning, Jones told the investigators there were numerous photographs of his genitals on his phone which had been sent via Snapchat to the teen. After the investigators discussed their interview with the teen, they contacted Jones once more and asked if he would be willing to speak with them again.

Jones agreed to speak again and was once again informed of his Miranda Rights. The investigators told Jones about the information provided by the teen and Jones then reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl.