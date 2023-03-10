A former City of Park Hills employee filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court this week against the city and its mayor, alleging he was unjustly reprimanded and later terminated, partly for statements he made at a city meeting, according to court filings.

The civil complaint was filed on Friday on behalf of Charles Naucke, who had been employed full-time by Park Hills' Parks and Recreation Department since 1996.

In the suit, Naucke alleges he suffered retaliation that eventually included his termination for speaking at a public meeting of the city's Utilities Committee. Naucke says Mayor Stacey Easter interpreted his speech as "an affront to her personally, and the competency of city officials."

The complaint states that last year, on Oct. 19, Naucke attended a public hearing of the Utilities Committee, where committee members were discussing funding for a new city building.

Naucke said he was given permission to speak at the meeting and mentioned that an area business owner and city resident had offered to pay for the materials and construction of the building a year and a half earlier and raised the question of whether the offer was still available as it could save the city money. He said he had learned about the private citizen's proposal from the previous city mayor, John Clark, and Utilities Director Frank Shovlin. Shovlin, present at the committee meeting, also recalled the offer, the suit states.

Mayor Easter was at the October committee meeting and later reportedly inquired about the citizen's earlier offer of funding but learned it was no longer available, according to the complaint.

Days later, during a city council meeting on Oct. 25, Naucke's suit states Easter spoke out during the open session "to attack" Naucke claiming that his speech and statements during the Utilities Committee meeting "were completely false."

The complaint goes on to state that on Nov. 4, then-City Administrator Mark McFarland (since retired) issued a disciplinary warning, at the direction of Easter, to Naucke regarding his speech at the committee meeting. The disciplinary warning reportedly cited "inappropriate behavior at Utilities Committee meeting, conduct bringing discredit upon the City of Park Hills."

At the next regular city council meeting on Nov. 7, the suit states Naucke presented an appeal of the disciplinary action to the mayor and council members during the executive session. The issue of protected speech was discussed, and the city administrator reportedly said he had cautioned the mayor not to issue the warning. The mayor then allegedly said, "…yes, he did tell me not to do it, but I told him to anyway."

The lawsuit further notes that the day after the committee meeting, Naucke met with the city administrator, expressing his interest in filling the director position of the Parks and Recreation Department. The spot had been vacant since the former director's departure earlier that month.

The suit alleges the city administrator told Naucke that he had spoken with Easter about it, and she had said she would not take Naucke's name to the council for approval because she wanted someone younger. At the time, Naucke was 64 years old and said he planned to continue working for the city until he was 70.

On Dec. 13, the suit states the city council voted to hire Matt Barton to fill the Parks and Recreation director's position. Barton began work around the start of this year when he met Naucke for the first time.

Naucke alleges that on Jan. 4, Barton asked him why he wasn't chosen for the position as Naucke was an employee with 27 years of experience with the city. Naucke's suit claims Barton did not have any Parks and Recreation experience when hired as the new director.

The lawsuit states, "In the days that followed, Mr. Barton told Mr. Naucke the following: 'Charlie, I want you to retire on your own, not to have somebody retire you;' 'I'm not gonna be doing it;' 'Charlie, watch your back;' 'Watch what you do.'"

On Jan. 27, the suit claims Barton went to the Street Department and told employees who were gathered there, "I don't know how long I'm gonna stay. I should have known when they told me in my interview the first thing I had to do was fire Charles Naucke. I didn't even know who he was."

On Feb. 24, Barton was fired from his employment for failing to be a "team player" in disciplining another employee, according to Naucke's complaint.

By that time, Naucke had already been let go. Easter had reportedly sent Naucke a letter discharging him from his job on Jan. 12. Naucke said he received the letter on Jan. 27.

The termination letter reportedly cited misconduct allegations, including Naucke's speech at the Utilities Committee meeting.

The letter further alleged Naucke acted with careless neglect while driving a city vehicle, reportedly referring to an accident on Nov. 7, in which Naucke was driving. The suit states an elderly resident hit the city-owned truck and admitted to being at fault. However, per city policy, Naucke was required to take a drug test, which returned positive for opioids on Nov. 17. Naucke asserts that he had been taking a physician-prescribed pain medication known as hydrocodone at the time of the drug screening.

Other allegations made in the discharge letter included "use of a city vehicle for personal business," reportedly referring to Naucke's use of a Parks and Recreation truck in responding to a fire department call on Jan. 10. Naucke claims in his suit that he was never told not to use the city truck to respond to fire calls.

In filing his petition this week, Naucke is seeking judgment against the City of Park Hills and Easter for "actual and compensatory damages, punitive damages against Defendant Easter, individually…" as well as the cost of bringing the suit and attorney fees. Naucke is suing Easter in her individual capacity, and demands a jury trial.

Naucke has sued the City of Park Hills before, bringing claims of First Amendment violations against the city and then-City Administrator James Link in March 1999.

On Oct. 10, 2000, a jury awarded Naucke $8,542 of back pay, $50,000 in compensatory damages, $100,000 in punitive damages against the city administrator, and $119,458 in legal fees and expenses, court records indicate.

The newly filed suit notes that Naucke's wife, Theresa, was a vocal critic of the City of Park Hills Fire Department in 1999, leading up to the filing of Naucke's first suit against the city. The complaint mentions that one repeated criticism Theresa Naucke made was her claims of incompetence on the part of the fire chief at that time, Jimmy Easter, a relative of Mayor Easter by marriage.

The complaint states, "[City Administrator] Link did not take kindly to Theresa's criticisms of the City. He told Charles Naucke to silence his wife or he would lose his employment. Charles Naucke refused to do that, Theresa continued with her criticisms, and Mr. Link fired Charles Naucke from his full-time position as a volunteer fire department employee."

The suit filed this week states, "Many of the city officials whose conduct gives rise to this lawsuit were aware of the prior lawsuit and its results."

More recently, Theresa Naucke served as a commissioner on the City's Planning and Zoning Committee; however, the city council voted, 4-3, to remove her from that position during the last council work session on Feb. 28.

The Daily Journal reached out to Mayor Stacey Easter for comment on the lawsuit, but the mayor declined to comment as she had yet to receive a copy of the filings as of Friday afternoon.