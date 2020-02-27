Former prosecuting attorney's office employee files suit against St. Francois County alleging harassment

In November 2013, Davidson was moved into a new position of victim advocate for the county. Davidson alleges that she was subjected to harassment, which consisted of comments, jokes, lewd insinuations, and advances until her last day of work in 2018.

One allegation made is that Mahurin told Davidson to expose her breast to him in 2014, and she refused.

Another allegation is that Mahurin and Davidson attended the Missouri Prosecutor Services Convention in 2015, which required an overnight stay in the Lake of the Ozarks. It was during this trip that Davidson alleges Mahurin asked her to leave the door connecting their hotel rooms unlocked so he could go in and out of her room in the middle of the night. The petition states that Davidson rebuffed Mahurin’s advances and locked the door.

Later that year, in October 2015, Davidson alleges that Mahurin showed her a picture on his phone of an X-Ray in which a penis was visible.

Another instance described in the suit allegedly took place in 2016 when Davidson and her co-workers were at a local bar celebrating a successful trial. Mahurin was also in attendance and allegedly asked Davidson if she had ever had a threesome, to which she reportedly told him that she had not, before walking away from the table.