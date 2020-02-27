Former prosecuting attorney's office employee files suit against St. Francois County alleging harassment

A former employee of the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against the county alleging sexual harassment and human rights violations during her time spent working for former-Prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin.
The petition alleging violations of the Missouri Human Rights Act was filed Wednesday on behalf of Lisa Davidson, who worked within the prosecutor’s office for 18 years, being hired in 2000 as a “bad checks” clerk.
The general allegations made in the petition are that Mahurin, during his time as county prosecutor, subjected Davidson and her female co-workers to repeated sexual harassment and terminated her employment in retaliation for opposing the sexual harassment and reporting it to the Missouri Commission of Human Rights.
Davidson filed her charge against St. Francois County with the Missouri Commission of Human Rights (MCHR) on May 22, 2018.
On Jan. 16, Davidson received a right-to-sue letter from MCHR, allowing her to proceed with litigation.
The two counts listed in the civil suit include sex discrimination and retaliation, violating the Missouri Human Rights Act.
Detailed in the petition are incidents alleged to have occurred between 2012 and 2017, while Mahurin was serving as the county’s prosecutor. Mahurin replaced Wendy Wexler-Horn as the prosecuting attorney for St. Francois County in 2011.
In November 2013, Davidson was moved into a new position of victim advocate for the county. Davidson alleges that she was subjected to harassment, which consisted of comments, jokes, lewd insinuations, and advances until her last day of work in 2018.
One allegation made is that Mahurin told Davidson to expose her breast to him in 2014, and she refused.
Another allegation is that Mahurin and Davidson attended the Missouri Prosecutor Services Convention in 2015, which required an overnight stay in the Lake of the Ozarks. It was during this trip that Davidson alleges Mahurin asked her to leave the door connecting their hotel rooms unlocked so he could go in and out of her room in the middle of the night. The petition states that Davidson rebuffed Mahurin’s advances and locked the door.
Later that year, in October 2015, Davidson alleges that Mahurin showed her a picture on his phone of an X-Ray in which a penis was visible.
Another instance described in the suit allegedly took place in 2016 when Davidson and her co-workers were at a local bar celebrating a successful trial. Mahurin was also in attendance and allegedly asked Davidson if she had ever had a threesome, to which she reportedly told him that she had not, before walking away from the table.
In June 2018, Davidson alleges that she saw one of her female co-workers hand-feed Mahurin S’mores in one of the common areas of the office. She claims that Mahurin turned to her as she walked by and asked her to feed him a S’more. She reportedly declined and left the area.
The complaint alleges that Davidson wasn’t the only one subjected to sexual harassment by the former prosecutor and claims that he favored the female employees who did not ignore his advances.
You have free articles remaining.
The petition states that in 2012, a female employee lifted up her shirt and showed the entire office her breasts. The woman later allegedly told Davidson that she wore low-cut tops in the office because she “got more” from Mahurin when she “showed more.”
In 2017, Davidson reportedly saw the same woman go into Mahurin’s office and shut the door before overhearing moaning and thumping coming from the office. After the encounter, it’s alleged that the woman told Davidson she had received a $7,500 raise, according to the petition.
It is also alleged that between 2015-16, another female employee told Davidson that Mahurin sent photographs of his penis to her cell phone. The petition states that she told Davidson that Mahurin said she would receive a week of paid time off if she showed Mahurin her “T and A,” apparently referring to her breasts and buttocks.
Further allegations stated in the complaint are that several female co-workers drank alcohol with Mahurin during work hours and that one employee regularly brought small bottles of liquor into work, making mixed drinks with soda or juice from the vending machine.
The complaint makes allegations that Mahurin drank with them and also kept liquor in his office to drink on occasions when the other women did not bring their own. The petition states that Mahurin and those secretaries jokingly referred to Thursday as “Thirsty Thursday” and Friday as “Fiesta Friday.”
Other allegations also include the use of marijuana within the prosecutor’s office.
It is alleged that in 2014 or 2015, another secretary told Davidson that Mahurin walked into the room after she and the other girls had smoked pot and, even though the smell was very obvious, Mahurin said nothing, according to Davidson’s petition.
Over time, Davidson claims her work life was made difficult by a female employee who was promoted. She alleges that the employee locked her out of computer programs and software, which made performing her job duties increasingly hard to accomplish.
After filing a charge with the Missouri Commission of Human Rights in March 2018, Davidson reportedly notified an employee and Mahurin via email and fax that she filed the complaint.
When Davidson arrived at work the following day, an employee was reportedly moving her things into Davidson’s office. Davidson alleges that a co-worker, who was not her boss, then told her she was being demoted.
Later that afternoon, Davidson states that she received a call from a woman named Rhonda with the St. Francois County Clerk’s Office asking about details of her employment.
Davidson reported that she later overheard an employee say to someone, “Don’t do anything yet. The decision isn’t final. She’s still a victim advocate.”
On June 13, 2018, Mahurin allegedly called Davidson to his office, where he showed her a copy of the charge of discrimination she had filed in March. He then reportedly said, “I looked, and I didn’t find a human rights complaint by you. I’m going to file a fraud complaint against you. You’re fired.”
In January of 2019, Davidson also allegedly received a text message from newly-elected Prosecutor Melissa Gilliam asking if she would come in to interview for possible hire to her former position. After the interview, Davidson was allegedly offered the job on the condition that she “opt not to sue St. Francois County.”
Gilliam reportedly told Davidson that she should not have been fired, however, Davidson declined the employment offer.
In filing this civil suit, Davidson is seeking judgment from the court against St. Francois Country for lost wages and benefits; reinstatement; front wages; garden variety emotional distress damages; compensatory and punitive damages; pre- and post-judgment interest; and attorney’s fees and costs, as well as any other relief the court deems appropriate.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com