Four arrested after ATM stolen from Desloge bank

Four men are in custody following a bank ATM theft in Desloge Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary information from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, suspects stole a Ford F250 off of Hillsboro Road and then used it to “jerk an ATM out of Belgrade State Bank in Desloge.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the details are not know, we are told there was an armed standoff on US 67 for a couple hours Tuesday morning but the four males are now in custody.

At this time, officers are processing the scenes.

According to the department, the ATM theft is part of the nationwide ATM theft ring based out of Houston, Texas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0