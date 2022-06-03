Four charged after alleged assault using bat, hammer, and walking cane in Madison County

Felony charges have been filed in Madison County, alleging four area residents took part in assaulting two adults and a juvenile with a baseball bat, hammer, and a walking cane.

Tonya Shepard, 35, of Farmington, has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a firearm - subsection 4 (exhibiting).

James Shepard, 56, of Fredericktown, and Katie Cureton, 18, of Farmington, are each charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

Matthew Mayhew, 28, of Fredericktown, has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and attempted second-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on May 27, at about 5:15 p.m., a physical altercation occurred at the property of two Fredericktown residents.

The report states that Tonya Shepard, acting with James Shepard, Mayhew, and Cureton, began assaulting the two residents and a juvenile present at the address.

A deputy reported that during the struggle, which was caught on video, it appeared all three alleged victims were struck with what looked to be a bat, a hammer, and a walking cane.

One of the alleged victims, a male, reportedly suffered an injury to the back of the head and was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment. The other adult and the juvenile both sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

The report indicates that the victim statements and the captured video depict Tonya Shepard retrieving a small black handgun and pointing it at all three alleged victims in an angry and threatening manner.

Several handguns were reportedly recovered during the subsequent police investigation, with one gun allegedly fitting the description of the firearm seen during the reported altercation.

Tonya Shepard was booked at the Madison County Jail, and a $100,000 cash-only bond has been set in the case.

James Shepard, Cureton, and Mayhew were booked at the jail, and their bonds have been set at $75,000 cash-only each.

Tonya Shepard, Cureton, and Mayhew pleaded not guilty to the charges at court hearings held on Tuesday. James Shepard entered pleas of not guilty at a Thursday court appearance. All four charged in the alleged assault are set to appear in court again on Monday for bond reduction hearings.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

