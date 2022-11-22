Fourth charged in connection with Bone Hole shooting earlier this year

Charges have been filed against an area teen related to an alleged shooting that seriously injured three juveniles at the Bone Hole Swimming Access earlier this year. The teen suspect charged this month is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the reported shooting.

Billy James Kenuam Jr., 17, of Park Hills, was charged Friday in St. Francois County with three counts of first-degree assault—serious physical injury, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

According to the probable cause statement, on Jan. 29, at about 1:28 a.m., deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at the Desloge Firehouse regarding a gunshot victim.

The report states police interviewed the alleged juvenile victim and garnered that he was shot while operating his motor vehicle near the Bone Hole Swimming Access on Landfill Road in Desloge.

Deputies reportedly went to the Bone Hole area and located numerous spent shell casings of 9mm and .223 calibers. The detective division responded and processed the scene where a Kia vehicle emblem was found.

Through investigation, including interviews with the reported victims, witnesses, and other evidence, authorities came to suspect Kenuarn was at the scene and assisted in the planning and execution of the shooting in an attempt to rob the alleged victims.

Kenuam is currently being held without bond at the St. Francois County Juvenile Detention Center. The teen is ordered to remain in custody at the juvenile facility until this weekend, when he turns 18. After turning 18, Kenuam will be transferred to the St. Francois County Jail.

During an initial court appearance in the case held Tuesday morning in St. Francois County, Kenuam waived formal arraignment on the charges and was instructed to apply for a public defender. The judge did not set a bond for the teen’s release during Tuesday’s hearing, and a confined docket hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29.

Kenuam is the fourth suspect to be formally charged in connection with the January shooting.

Nicholas Buchanan

The first to face shooting-related charges was Nicholas Buchanan, 29, of Leadwood.

On Feb. 7, Buchanan was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon (prohibited possession by a felon), and unlawful use of a weapon (shooting at or from a moving vehicle).

Police reports indicate that one of the alleged victims was interviewed on Jan. 31 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. There, he described the suspect vehicle as a small, reddish SUV. The juvenile male further reported that the SUV crashed into the rear of his vehicle while he was fleeing from the incident.

During the initial investigation, reports stated three juvenile suspects were detained and interviewed regarding the shooting incident. Two of the three confessed to being at the scene, according to police, and also told investigators that Buchanan had driven them to the location. The teens reported witnessing the man shooting at and into the alleged victim’s moving vehicle with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, per the report. The minors also confirmed that Buchanan was driving a red Kia SUV.

The report states that authorities obtained an address for Buchanan, where they found a red Kia with front-end damage and a missing manufacturer’s emblem from the front of the SUV.

Buchanan was arrested, and police executed a search warrant recovering a Hi-Point brand 9mm pistol, according to court filings.

On Feb. 1, at approximately 5:48 p.m., Buchanan was reportedly interviewed by a detective.

During the interview, the report indicates that Buchanan waived his Miranda Rights before allegedly admitting to driving three juveniles to the shooting location in his red/maroon Kia Sport SUV. The man told the detective that he was armed with the Hi-Point 9mm pistol, which he said he discharged into the alleged victim’s vehicle, firing 12 shots, according to the report.

Buchanan was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and, last month, requested his case be set for a jury trial. The trial is scheduled for March 13-14 next year.

A case review will take place on Feb. 24, when the man can either change his pleas or announce his intention to proceed with the trial.

Lane August Wills

Lane August Wills, 18, of Leadwood, was arrested in the matter on June 6. The arrest was made after Wills was charged in May with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and delivery of a controlled substance.

According to a probable cause statement in his case, when police detained and interviewed the three juvenile suspects on Feb. 1, Wills was identified as being present at the scene and firing numerous .223 caliber AR-15 rounds at the alleged victim’s vehicle.

Following the interviews, authorities detained Wills at his house in Leadwood and spoke with him about the shooting. At the residence, the report states police recovered a large quantity of marijuana, paraphernalia allegedly used for distributing narcotics, and a semi-automatic pistol. Wills, who was 17 at the time, reportedly admitted to possessing the gun, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

The teen was booked at the St. Francois County Jail and initially held without bond. A $100,000 bond was later set, which Wills posted on June 17. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due in court again on Dec. 7.

Damian Ingram

Authorities made their third arrest in the investigation on Aug. 25, taking Damian Ingram, 17 at the time, into custody at the St. Francois County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Leadwood teen was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm.

According to court filings in his case, the alleged victim interviewed at the hospital reported identifying Ingram as one of the juvenile suspects at the scene.

During an interview with police, Ingram allegedly admitted to firing 12 shots during the reported Bone Hole incident.

After his arrest, Ingram was held at the St. Francois County Juvenile Detention Center with no bond set. The court had ordered Ingram to remain at the juvenile facility until noon on his 18th birthday in early September, at which time he was transferred to the St. Francois County Jail. A $150,000 bond was later set, which Ingram has since posted. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 27.