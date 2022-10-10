Fredericktown HS soccer coach sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison, ordered to repay $7.5 million for healthcare fraud

An area man has been sentenced this month to serve more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three felony fraud-related charges committed by healthcare equipment supply companies he owned.

Along with owning the supply companies, the man was employed as a soccer coach and taught a World Languages class at Fredericktown High School, according to the school's faculty list.

On Thursday, 42-year-old Jamie McCoy of Jackson appeared before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, who sentenced the business owner to serve 30 months in prison for healthcare fraud and ordered the man to repay $7.5 million.

On Nov. 23, 2020, McCoy pleaded guilty to felony healthcare fraud, making false statements related to healthcare matters, and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said McCoy admitted to owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment (DME). The companies he owned reportedly included AE Wellness LLC, Summit Medical Supply, Patriot Medical Supply, and DME Device Co.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy contracted with marketing firms that placed ads on television and online that offered orthotic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor who signed an order for medical equipment without evaluating or even communicating with the patient in some cases, McCoy's plea agreement notes. Those leads, consisting of the patient information and the medical equipment order, were then sold to DME companies.

McCoy admitted paying 70 to 80% of his profits to one person who supplied leads to AE Wellness. Another received $35-40 for leads without a doctor's order and $280-$300 for a "full lead," according to officials.

From September 2016 to August 2017, AE Wellness submitted $6 million in reimbursement claims to Medicare for DME and $67,955 to Tricare. Patriot Medical Supplies billed Tricare $23,951. McCoy admitted knowing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare, which reimburse for health care services provided to current and former military members and their families, would not pay for items obtained by paying illegal kickbacks.

After AE Wellness was suspended in 2017 for paying illegal kickbacks, officials say McCoy, AE's office manager Brandy McKay, and Jackson Preston Siples III, who ran day-to-day operations at AE, opened new DME companies. They concealed McCoy's role and continued to pay kickbacks for referrals and leads, according to McCoy's plea agreement.

From June 5, 2018, to March 21, 2019, McCoy and McKay submitted $1.8 million in fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicare and $15,540 to Tricare on behalf of a company known as MC Medical, court documents indicate.

From March 8, 2018, to March 13, 2019, Siples submitted $6 million in fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicare and $145,614 to Tricare on behalf of a company known as "Integrity Medical Supply." Siples submitted $922,562 in false claims to Medicare from March 5, 2019, to Match 27, 2019, on behalf of Radiance Health Group, the U.S. Attorney's Office explained.

McKay reportedly went on to manage a series of companies that continued the scheme.

"Submitting false claims for medically unnecessary equipment diverts funding from the necessary services required to support beneficiaries of federal health care programs," said Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. "OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable individuals who choose to waste vital taxpayer dollars by participating in health care fraud schemes."

McKay was sentenced on Jan. 18 to three years in prison and ordered to repay $7.5 million. Siples pleaded guilty in May to the same charges as McCoy and is awaiting sentencing.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the FBI, the Defense Criminal Investigation Service, and the Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dorothy McMurtry and Derek Wiseman are prosecuting the case.