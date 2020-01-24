A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery last month was apprehended Friday afternoon after leading police on a pursuit which began in Park Hills and ended in a field off Hillsboro Road outside of Bonne Terre.
David House, Sr., 48, of Bonne Terre, was arrested following a multi-agency vehicle pursuit that began in Park Hills after he failed to yield for a traffic stop.
According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Park Hills officers attempted to stop a gray Dodge minivan after a license check indicated the van was listed as stolen out of Warren County. The van, reportedly driven by House during the pursuit, failed to yield and continued through the downtown area of Park Hills and into Desloge on South Desloge Drive.
Authorities say House continued to elude pursuing officers from Park Hills, Desloge, Bonne Terre, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, through Desloge and traveled east on Pratte Road. A passenger in the vehicle could be seen throwing items from the vehicle during the pursuit that when retrieved, were suspected illegal narcotics.
The van turned onto Hillsboro Road and the pursuit continued northbound until it met officers that had deployed spike strips just before the intersection of Route K. The driver of the van turned into a farm field where he exited the van and fled on foot. Officers quickly took House into custody in the field.
The female passenger assumed control of the van, driving it briefly through the field, where it struck a sheriff’s department vehicle, before becoming marred in mud and stopped. Officers took 30-year-old Kristin Rust, of Ste. Genevieve, into custody without incident.
House was wanted on existing outstanding warrants for first-degree robbery and failure to appear in court relating to a case of attempted stealing and resisting. Both House and Rust are currently in custody and will be facing additional charges resulting from the pursuit.
Authorities have been looking for House as he is accused of robbing a guest of Rosener's Inn at gunpoint last month.
According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on Dec. 31, House knocked on the door of a motel room, armed with a gun and wearing a mask on his face. When the door was opened by House’s daughter, Nichole Sansoucie, he allegedly entered the room, pointed the gun at the guest, and demanded the man’s wallet and cellphone.
The victim complied and House left the room wearing the mask but was later identified by his daughter as the person she conspired with to rob the motel guest, according to the statement.
