It’s been almost a year since the Bonne Terre Police Department lost one of its own in a gun fight at a local motel. Friday, a vigil will be held at the Mineral Area College Field House to honor the anniversary of the awful morning Patrolman Lane Burns was killed in the line of duty. The public is invited to attend the vigil, which will be from 5-9 p.m.

Bill Stegall, lieutenant with Bonne Terre PD, is organizing the vigil with Jayson Cox. Stegall said the program is unstructured. Some have expressed an interest in sharing memories of Burns, some have offered to sing songs in his memory.

“What's going to happen that night is just a gathering of family and friends of Lane, to comfort them and to remember him,” Stegall said. “For the most part, it's going to be people congregating and hanging around each other and bringing comfort and love, while supporting Lane’s memory.”

He said people are welcome to bring LED votives or candles during the dimmed portion of the evening, since real candles cannot be used at the community college’s field house. It’s the same field house where Burns’ funeral was held on March 26, 2022, after which law enforcement accompanied his casket to its final resting place in his hometown, Carthage.

Burns and fellow officer Garrett Worley were responding to a reported disturbance at the motel near U.S. 67 at about 12:30 a.m. on March 17, 2022. A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said hours later, as Worley and Burns approached the door to the room in question, a man burst out, spraying bullets at the officers. Although Worley’s lower leg bone was shattered by the shooting and Burns was hit by a bullet that just missed his protective vest, the officers managed to return fire, killing the man.

Burns died about an hour later at Parkland Health Center a few miles to the south. Worley was flown to a St. Louis hospital to save his leg.

Worley would undergo many surgeries over the course of the year. Police Chief Doug Calvert said at Monday night’s city council meeting, Worley has come back to the force in a part-time capacity, and while his duties are currently more clerical in nature, he continues to heal and strive to get rid of his remaining crutch.

“His spirits are good. He's making progress. He hopefully will be off his crutch this week, as soon as the doctor will release him from them,” Calvert told the Bonne Terre Board of Aldermen. “It's been a big shot for morale, having him back in the office and he's doing a lot, he's doing really good mentally and physically.”

Stegall said the months following the shooting have been tough for the department. He said he believes many might find a sense of closure by attending Friday’s vigil—even if none of the officers will ever forget the day they lost their law enforcement brother, or the prayers they prayed for the other to make it through.

“I hope to put more details on the Facebook event page today,” he said about Friday’s vigil, adding that the department is offering their prayers and support to the Hermann Police Department, which experienced an eerily similar shooting just last week. “That’s one thing about law enforcement, we offer support to each other, no questions asked.”