A St. Francois County man has been charged following a murder that occurred at his residence on Saturday afternoon.
Christopher Lewis Gates, 41, of rural Farmington, has been charged with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $500,000 cash only.
According to a probable cause statement by St. Francois County Det. Matt Wampler, deputies were dispatch to a Wolf Creek Road residence for a person in full arrest on Saturday.
On arrival, deputies met with Phyllis Gates, who directed them to a bedroom occupied by Christopher Gates. Phyllis Gates told deputies she was afraid of what her son might do if he heard the deputies in the house.
The court document indicates that the body of Heather Huffman was located in the bedroom. Huffman was the girlfriend of Christopher Gates. There was a significant amount of blood in the room.
Wampler stated that he found several blunt objects around the bedroom that due to blood on them or around them appear to have been used to beat Huffman to death.
The report states that Phyllis Gates told deputies that shortly before calling 911 she had looked into the bedroom and saw Christopher Gates lying next to Huffman in the bed. She stated that Huffman was covered in blood and already deceased.
Phyllis Gates also confirmed that no one other than herself, Christopher Gates, and Huffman had been in the home prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.
According to Sheriff Dan Bullock, two deputies were treated and released at Parkland Health Center for minor injuries. Court documents do not provide information as to how the deputies were injured.
As of Sunday afternoon, Gates was being treated at a St. Louis area hospital. In an interview with Det. Wampler at a hospital, Gates admitted that he did kill Huffman.
At this time, the prosecuting attorney’s office is not seeking any charges against Phyllis Gates.
Gates was placed on supervised probation for assault on a law enforcement officer in 2016 after allegedly pointing a handgun at off-duty officers in Leadington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.