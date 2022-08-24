Gates found guilty of 2019 murder of girlfriend

Editor's Note: This article contains content which may be disturbing to readers.

An area man was found guilty of the 2019 murder of his girlfriend following a bench trial held this week in St. Francois County.

Christopher Lewis Gates, 44, of rural Farmington, was charged on June 17, 2019, with the murder of his girlfriend, 48-year-old Heather Huffman.

The woman was found deceased and covered in blood on a bedroom floor inside Gates' home on June 15, 2019. Police found Gates lying next to Huffman with blood-covered blunt objects nearby. Gates was apprehended by police after a taser deployment and an extended struggle on the bedroom floor. The man was taken to Parkland Health Center to be treated for injuries and later transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Rather than being tried by a jury, Gates requested a bench trial which was held on Tuesday. In a bench trial, the judge hears the evidence and renders a verdict, unlike a jury trial in which a group of 12 selected jurors hears the case.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn presided over the one-day bench trial. After hearing from four state witnesses and evidence, including an audio recording of the murder, the judge found Gates guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest for a felony.

St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Linda Freeman tried the case on behalf of the state. Gates was represented by Assistant Public Defenders Geralyn Ruess and Holly Kee.

The trial began Tuesday morning. Family members of Huffman and Gates attended the proceedings. Gates appeared before the court in custody, wearing an orange jumpsuit, handcuffs, and leg irons. He has been held at the St. Francois County Detention Center with a $500,000 cash-only bond since his initial arrest in 2019.

During opening statements, the prosecution summarized the evidence against Gates. Gilliam mentioned the blood-covered objects found at the scene, including broken pieces of a boat oar, a surge protector, shards of clay, as well as a metal lamp and lamp stands. Gilliam also noted a 10-hour-long recording found on Huffman's iPhone containing audio of the murder.

The defense waived their opening statements.

The state called their first witness, St. Francois County Sheriff's Department (SFCSD) Deputy Matt Rion. The deputy said his road patrol shift was just beginning on June 15, 2019, when he was called to the 1,000 block of Wolf Creek Drive at about 2 p.m.

Rion said he first made contact with Gates' mother, Phyllis Gates, who stated that a person was in the back bedroom and possibly dead. The deputy noted on the stand that Phyllis was speaking in a calm, quiet voice and indicated that "someone inside" may get mad.

The deputy recalled proceeding inside the house and noticed blood splattered on the bedroom door frame. He said Huffman was obviously dead on the floor as "too much blood" was visibly present. He testified that Gates was lying on the floor next to Huffman with his hands hidden under the bed. He ordered Gates to show his hands, but the man refused, leading to a lengthy struggle with Rion and other officers.

Rion said Gates began to comply about 20 minutes after a taser was deployed. The deputy and another officer were later treated at the hospital for minor injuries sustained while apprehending Gates.

The defense cross-examined Rion, asking if Gates was responding logically during the arrest. Rion said he was sometimes. In an apparent effort to show evidence that Gates' mental status was altered, the defense noted that when Gates was told to put his hands behind his back, he told the officer his hands were already behind him; however, they were not.

The state next called Kenneth Wakefield to the stand. Wakefield was an SFCSD detective when the murder occurred.

Wakefield said he was informed of the homicide. His first assignment was to canvass the neighborhood for witnesses, but there were none. Inside Gates' home, Wakefield said he and SFCSD Det. Sgt. Mike Ryan seized bloody items that appeared to have been used as weapons.

The prosecution presented several objects sealed in evidence bags for Wakefield to identify in court. First, Wakefield identified a white surge protector with blood smeared on it. The detective then recognized fractured pieces of a boat oar with blood and hair on them. A broken portion of a gold-colored hard plastic lamp stand with blood and hair on it was shown to the court, and a woman in the court gallery began audibly crying at that point. Other items were also displayed, including a metal lamp with hair and numerous pieces of broken pottery shards.

On cross-examination, the defense asked Wakefield if any dogs were injured at the house, to which he said, "I don't recall so." The defense asked no other questions of Wakefield.

The state called SFCSD Det. Lt. Matthew Wampler to testify. Wampler had conducted an audio-recorded interview with Gates in his hospital room at Barnes-Jewish Hospital a day after the murder. During the interview, Gates explained that he and Huffman, who was from Poplar Bluff, had been dating since Christmas 2018, and she would stay at his home about three days out of the week. He said they had met at the car dealership where he worked.

Gates further explained that his mother also lived at his house because she had a degenerative bone disease and required care from a visiting nurse.

As the interview was played for the court, Gates could be heard telling Wampler that he and Huffman had gotten into a "tussle" that started in the kitchen and moved to the bedroom. When Wampler asked what they were fighting about, Gates gave several unintelligible answers about how the cars were parked outside his house. When the detective pressed the question further, Gates mentioned that he had been on the phone with his probation officer and Huffman was "making a mockery" of the situation. Gates also talked about his prescription for Suboxone but did not clearly state the relevance.

Wampler continued trying to get answers from Gates about what happened. Eventually, Gates admitted to killing Huffman.

At one point, Wampler asked, "who killed her?" Gates replied, "I did." Later in the interview, Gates said, "I'm telling the truth. She came in, we tussled and tussled, and she says, 'you're going to get help.' We were in an argument. She didn't hurt herself." The detective then said, "yeah, you hurt her." Gates replied, "We've established that."

Toward the end of the interview, Gates provided the deputy with the passcode to Huffman's phone, which had been recovered from the crime scene. Deputy Rion testified that Huffman's phone was actively recording audio when it was found on the bedroom floor near her body.

Wampler testified that he did not yet know about the recording on Huffman's phone while he was interviewing Gates. Huffman had reportedly begun recording at some point using the phone the day of her death. The entire recording was about ten hours in length, and a portion of the audio file was played in court.

The prosecution queued up the recording to around the eight-hour mark when the confrontation leading to Huffman's murder began.

The audio was graphic, and the judge cautioned those in the court gallery before it was played.

The audio clip began with Gates talking about their dogs, one of which was named "Lucy." Much of Gates' side of the conversation was difficult to decipher; however, Huffman's voice was clear.

"Give me that food back," Huffman could be heard saying. "The food you just took out of my hand."

Gates said something about the dogs before stating, "I'll hit you with this book like I said I would." Huffman told Gates that if he hit her with the book, she would call the police.

Gates replied, but it wasn't clear exactly what he said. Huffman said, "if you ever lock me out of that house … or in the basement again…."

Gates then mentioned his Suboxone under the kitchen table. The situation became more heated when Huffman stated, "if you ever hit me again…" Gates yelled, "on your hand? This hand?"

The couple argued more about the dogs before Huffman said, "stop it, Christopher. You just fell on top of Lucy. You're choking Lucy. Give it back; it's mine…"

A short moment later, Gates said he was getting help, and Huffman asked what kind of help. About a minute later, Gates said, "don't talk to me about help."

After a few more comments back and forth, Huffman, while crying, yelled, "stop! You hurt me. You scared me. Christopher, you'll break my neck. Don't hold my neck like this. I'm begging you!"

A loud noise was then audible, followed by yelling and crying from Huffman. The woman screamed for Gates to let her go. She cried out for help as her screams intensified.

Loud striking noises continued for several minutes as Huffman pleaded for her life. She cried, asking what she could do to help Gates. Eventually, Huffman could no longer be heard making any noise as the violent thrashing noises carried on. Gates was still heard, stating, "that's your blood … Yep, you're dead."

Many people in the courtroom appeared disturbed by the sounds, including the judge, who placed her hands over her mouth.

The voice of Gates' mother, Phyllis, was captured on the recording after the attack. She was frantic, asking Gates what had happened. It was clear to Phyllis that Huffman was dead as she questioned her son about why he had attacked her.

"She's dead," yelled Phyllis. "What have you done? You're covered in blood! You're going for murder!"

Gates' mother continued questioning him, asking, "Baby, what's wrong with you? What are you on?"

He said, "I'm on 'I don't want to go to jail!'" He later asked his mother who called the cops; she said no police had been there.

"She didn't call the cops," Phyllis said, referring to Huffman. "She didn't do nothing to you. She loved you!"

The police did arrive sometime later, and the recording ended with the sounds of officers trying to detain Gates as he resisted the arrest.

The last witness to testify for the state was Dr. Russell Deidiker, the pathologist who performed Huffman's autopsy.

The pathologist determined the woman's death a homicide resulting from a cumulation of closed head injuries or complications of closed head injuries.

Deidiker explained that Huffman sustained multiple lacerations and abrasions to her face from blunt and sharp force. He said she had a subdural brain hemorrhage, a fractured nose, a fractured ninth rib on her right side, broken teeth in her upper left jaw, and abrasions and contusions on her arms and legs.

The prosecution rested after hearing from Deidiker. The defense also rested without presenting any evidence. Gates' attorney filed motions to suppress statements, arguing that the statements made during the interview with Wampler at the hospital should not be admitted as evidence because Gates had injuries to his head and had been transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital because of his altered mental status.

The prosecution noted that Gates was interviewed the day following the injuries and said there was no evidence that he did not understand his rights. The judge denied the motion, explaining that she had reviewed Gates' medical records from the hospital stay, which showed that he was able to answer questions correctly.

The defense also made a motion to suppress the audio recording of the murder. The defense disputed the applicability of the "Silent Witness Theory," which allows video, photo, or audio files to speak for themselves as evidence without a witness testifying to its authenticity, provided there is sufficient foundation for the evidence to be admitted. Gates' attorney stated that while the Silent Witness Theory applied in this case, the foundation for its admission as evidence was insufficient. The judge denied the motion.

During closing arguments, the prosecution detailed how the state had met the burden of proving the elements of each of the three counts. The elements for first-degree murder included Gates' intent to kill Huffman, which the prosecution said was established by his statements recorded during the murder.

In Ruess' closing arguments, the defense attorney said she believed that second-degree murder was appropriate in this case. She said Gates indicated that he didn't know Huffman was dead, at first, during his interview with the detective. She also mentioned that Gates' mother had to keep telling him Huffman was dead. The prosecution rebutted, noting that Huffman's last words were 'what can I do to help you?'" However, Gates continued his attack until she was lifeless.

The judge then asked Gates to stand for the verdicts: guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest for a felony. He showed no emotion as the verdicts were read.

The judge ordered a Sentencing Assessment Report to be completed before Gates is formally sentenced on Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m. The man faces up to life in prison for the count of first-degree murder, 3-15 years for armed criminal action, and up to four years for resisting arrest.

After the court was adjourned, Huffman's family appeared pleased with the outcome. The family embraced each other with tears in their eyes in the area outside the courtroom.

Jessica Huffman, Heather Huffman's daughter-in-law, married to Huffman's 31-year-old son Steven, spoke on behalf of the family following the trial's conclusion.

"We're very satisfied with the outcome," she said. "We're very thankful for all the detectives that put in the time and the dedication. We're thankful to the state prosecutor for everything that she did for our family. And we're just thankful for the judge taking into consideration and fighting for Heather."

Gilliam said she wanted to thank the law enforcement officers who worked on this case and whose efforts led to the convictions.

"I would like to extend my personal appreciation for the excellent work in this case by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department," said Gilliam. "Deputy Matt Rion, Detective Lieutenant Matthew Wampler, and Deputy Kenneth Wakefield assisted in securing justice for Heather Huffman and her family by recovering the evidence needed to obtain the Murder 1st Degree conviction in this matter.

"I am extremely pleased to see justice for the family of Ms. Huffman," she said. "Ms. Huffman herself secured justice for her killer by having the forethought to record the horrific events that unfolded which led to her death at the hands of Christopher Gates."