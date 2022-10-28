Gates gets life without parole for 2019 murder of girlfriend

An area man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend in St. Francois County.

Christopher Lewis Gates, 44, of rural Farmington, was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest for a felony following a one-day bench trial earlier this year.

On June 15, 2019, 48-year-old Heather Huffman of Donovan was found deceased and covered in blood on a bedroom floor inside Gates' St. Francois County home. Police found Gates lying next to Huffman with blood-covered blunt objects nearby. Gates was apprehended by police after a taser deployment and an extended struggle on the bedroom floor. The man was charged with the murder two days later.

Rather than being tried by a jury, Gates requested a bench trial which was held on Aug. 28. In a bench trial, the judge hears the evidence and renders a verdict, unlike a jury trial in which a group of 12 selected jurors hears the case.

During the one-day trial presided over by Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, the court heard four witness testimonies and reviewed multiple evidentiary exhibits, including an audio recording of the murder found on Huffman's phone.

St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam tried the case on behalf of the state. Missouri State Public Defender Geralyn Ruess represented Gates during the trial and at Friday's sentencing hearing. Gates, who had been in custody since the trial, appeared in court wearing his jail-issued orange jumpsuit, handcuffs, and leg irons.

On Friday, the prosecution asked the court to sentence Gates to the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The defense requested that the sentences on each count run concurrently.

Before the sentences were handed down, the court heard victim impact statements from two members of Huffman's family.

Huffman's son, Steven, explained that he had lost his father to cancer in 2015 and then had to suffer the loss of his mother just a few years later, with both parents passing before he turned 30 years old.

Steven, now a parent himself, noted that his children would grow up without a grandmother. The man mentioned some of the family moments his mother had missed and the future milestones he would have shared with her.

"Her smile was contagious," he said. "Her smile would light up a whole room."

Steven asked the judge to sentence his mother's killer to the maximum sentence possible.

"Judge, what I've suffered, I wouldn't wish on anyone," he said.

Steven's wife, Jessica, said she and Huffman worked together as nurses and shared a close friendship. She spoke of Huffman's kind heart and the pain that exists in her absence.

"Heather was born caring for people," said Jessica. "When she was caring for a patient, she always went the extra mile.

"…Heather opened her arms and her home to me like I was her own," she explained. "She loved the people she was surrounded with."

Jessica said that by taking Huffman's life, Gates had forever impacted the rest of the woman's family. She said that since the trial, she has suffered from night terrors and has to take medication.

"…I think about if she would not have met him, how different our lives would be," she said. "The inhumane death that she experienced will forever haunt us."

Following the family's comments, Gates indicated that he wished to make a statement.

Judge Horn asked if Gates' statement would be directed to the family. She said that while Gates had a right to say something during the hearing, the victim's family had a right not to listen. The judge said she wanted to know if Huffman's family wished to hear the man's remarks or if they would rather leave the courtroom while he spoke.

Given a choice, five of Huffman's family members left the room. However, they were brought back just moments later after Gates decided not to make a statement.

Judge Horn then addressed Gates, recalling the audio recording of the murder played during the trial.

"This case represents the most brutal act of violence that I have ever seen," she said before sentencing Gates to the maximum of life without parole on the count of first-degree murder. The judge handed down a 30-year sentence on the count of armed criminal action and four years in prison for resisting an arrest for a felony. All sentences were ordered to run consecutive to each other.

After the hearing, St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam said she hoped the outcome would give Huffman's family some closure.

"While the family of Heather Huffman will continue to experience the immense loss of her presence in their lives, I sincerely hope that the sentence of life in prison without parole provides her family with the resolution and justice they needed," said Gilliam. "Heather was her own best witness when she decided to record the circumstances the evening of her tragic death."

The Bench Trial/Audio Recording of the Death

(Editor's Note: This section of the story contains graphic content.)

The bench trial began the morning of Aug. 28. Family members of Huffman and Gates attended the proceedings. Gates appeared before the court in custody as he had been held at the St. Francois County Detention Center with a $500,000 cash-only bond since his initial arrest in 2019.

The court reviewed the evidence, including blood-covered objects found at the scene, broken pieces of a boat oar, a surge protector, shards of clay, and a metal lamp and lamp stands. Perhaps the most impactful exhibit was a recording found on Huffman's iPhone containing audio of the murder.

Huffman had reportedly begun recording audio at some point using her iPhone the day of her death. The entire recording was about 10 hours long, and a portion of the audio file was played in court.

The prosecution queued up the recording to around the eight-hour mark when the confrontation leading to Huffman's murder began.

The audio was graphic, and the judge cautioned those in the court gallery before it was played.

The sound clip began with Gates talking about their dogs, one of which was named "Lucy." Much of Gates' side of the conversation was difficult to decipher; however, Huffman's voice was clear.

"Give me that food back," Huffman could be heard saying. "The food you just took out of my hand."

Gates said something about the dogs before stating, "I'll hit you with this book like I said I would." Huffman told Gates that if he hit her with the book, she would call the police.

Gates replied, but it wasn't clear exactly what he said. Huffman said, "if you ever lock me out of that house … or in the basement again..."

Gates then mentioned his Suboxone under the kitchen table. The situation became more heated when Huffman stated, "if you ever hit me again…" Gates yelled, "on your hand? This hand?"

The couple argued more about the dogs before Huffman said, "stop it, Christopher. You just fell on top of Lucy. You're choking Lucy. Give it back; it's mine…"

A short moment later, Gates told Huffman he was getting help, and she asked what kind of help. About a minute later, Gates said, "don't talk to me about help."

After a few more comments back and forth, Huffman, while crying, yelled, "stop! You hurt me! You scared me. Christopher, you'll break my neck! Don't hold my neck like this! I'm begging you!"

A loud noise was then audible, followed by yelling and crying from Huffman. The woman screamed for Gates to let her go. She cried out for help repeatedly as her screams intensified.

Loud striking noises continued for several minutes as Huffman pleaded for her life. She cried, asking what she could do to help Gates. Eventually, Huffman could no longer be heard making any noise as the violent thrashing noises carried on. Gates was still audible, stating, "that's your blood … Yep, you're dead."

Many people in the courtroom appeared disturbed by the sounds, including the judge, who placed her hands over her mouth.

The voice of Gates' mother, Phyllis, was captured on the recording after the attack. She was frantic, asking Gates what had happened. It was clear to Phyllis that Huffman was dead as she questioned her son about why he had attacked her.

"She's dead," yelled Phyllis. "What have you done? You're covered in blood! You're going for murder!"

Gates' mother continued questioning him, asking, "Baby, what's wrong with you? What are you on?"

He said, "I'm on 'I don't want to go to jail!'" He later asked his mother who called the cops; she said no police had been there.

"She didn't call the cops," Phyllis said, referring to Huffman. "She didn't do nothing to you. She loved you!"

The police did arrive sometime later, and the recording ended with the sounds of officers trying to detain Gates as he resisted the arrest.

Cause of Death

Huffman's death was ruled a homicide resulting from a cumulation of closed head injuries or complications of closed head injuries. Dr. Russell Deidiker, the pathologist who performed Huffman's autopsy, was the last witness for the state to take the stand at the trial.

Deidiker explained that Huffman sustained multiple lacerations and abrasions to her face from blunt and sharp force. He said she had a subdural brain hemorrhage, a fractured nose, a fractured ninth rib on her right side, broken teeth in her upper left jaw, and abrasions and contusions on her arms and legs.

The prosecution rested after hearing from Deidiker. The defense also rested without presenting any evidence. Gates' attorney filed motions to suppress statements, arguing that the statements made during the interview with a detective at the hospital should not be admitted as evidence because Gates had injuries to his head and had been transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital because of his altered mental status.

The prosecution noted that Gates was interviewed the day following the injuries and said there was no evidence that he did not understand his rights. The judge denied the motion, explaining that she had reviewed Gates' medical records from the hospital stay, which showed that he could answer questions correctly.

The defense also made a motion to suppress the audio recording of the murder. The defense disputed the applicability of the "Silent Witness Theory," which allows video, photo, or audio files to speak for themselves as evidence without a witness testifying to its authenticity, provided there is sufficient foundation for the evidence to be admitted. Gates' attorney stated that while the Silent Witness Theory applied in this case, the foundation for its admission as evidence was insufficient. The judge denied the motion.

During closing arguments, the prosecution detailed how the state had met the burden of proving the elements of each of the three counts. The elements for first-degree murder included Gates' intent to kill Huffman, which the prosecution said was established by his statements recorded during the murder.

In Ruess' closing arguments, the defense attorney said she believed that second-degree murder was appropriate in this case. She said Gates indicated that he didn't know Huffman was dead, at first, during his interview with the detective. She also mentioned that Gates' mother had to keep telling him Huffman was dead.

The prosecution rebutted, noting that Huffman's last words were, "what can I do to help you?" However, Gates continued his attack until she was lifeless.

The man showed no emotion as the three guilty verdicts were read.